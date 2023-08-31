Valorant Mobile Release Date: Valorant Coming To Mobile? – TalkEsport









Valorant has become one of the most played free-to-play first-person hero shooters developed and published by Riot Games. The game has received immense support from the PC gaming community and now the mobile gamers are looking to put their hands on this 5v5 tactical shooter game.

It has been more than one year since the game got released worldwide. Riot Games is not working on the development of the mobile version of this game and the players are already hyped for it. There have been many leaks and news of the Valorant Mobile release date but no confirmed date has been announced by the publishers.

Recently, PlayerIGN uploaded a screenshot of the VALORANT files on Twitter which displayed a ‘Mobile’ folder with some more information inside it. PlayerIGN concluded that Riot Games will be porting the title to mobile, sometime in the future.

According to various data miners and trusted sources, the game is expected to be released anytime soon. Although the exact release date of the game cannot be said, it is expected to be released in the E1 2022, which will be between January to March.

Initially, the game will be released in the beta testing phase, only giving access to a few regions with a limited number of players. Once, the beta testing gets over, the game could be released phase-wise, giving access to players who did beta testing for the publishers.

For more news updates about the upcoming “Valorant: Mobile,” and its release dates, don’t forget to subscribe the notifications.

