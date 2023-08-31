Binance Adds Core DAO Price Index, Listing Soon? – BSC NEWS









Binance is now tracking CORE price, prompting speculation about the coin’s listing on the exchange.

The largest Centralized Exchange (CEX) , Binance, has added $CORE live data to its cryptocurrency price aggregator.

The latest development comes after Core DAO’s native $CORE token gained attention in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. The coin, backed by the Satoshi Plus consensus, will be listed on eight CEXes, including OKX, MEXC, Huobi, and, most recently Bybit, which announced its plans to list $CORE on January 20th.

📣 #Bybit is excited to announce Bybit's integration of the Core mainnet, and the upcoming listing of $CORE on our Spot trading platform! @Coredao_Org

Deposit now: https://t.co/IulfBG0SFy#TheCryptoArk #BybitSpot pic.twitter.com/cJkM7MjhCC

Binance $CORE price data is currently untracked as it has yet to be listed on any exchange. Additionally, Binance has yet to announce its plans to list the coin. But, the protocol’s action suggests that $CORE’s listing might be imminent.

Core DAO’s mainnet launch has increased interest in its native token. Further, Binance's move to make its price data available for users is a massive boost for the coin’s adoption. In the meantime, Core DAO enthusiasts believe the exchange’s action is a smokescreen toward its listing.

Will Binance list $CORE? BSC News will keep an eye on this one closely. Meanwhile, this link lets you track CORE’s price data on Binance.

Core DAO is the official decentralized organization developing the Satoshi Plus ecosystem. It represents an opportunity for miners to access new revenue streams by contributing hash power to the chain. Inspired by the principles of both blockchains, Core displays a deep appreciation for the history of the crypto ecosystem paired with an even greater excitement for Core’s role in its future.

Website | Docs | Twitter | Discord

The new solution will allow users to easily transfer funds from crypto directly to their bank accounts via Binance Pay.

Summary

Binance, on August 29, announced the launch of Send Cash in Latin America. The innovative new product will empower users across 9 countries in the region to seamlessly transfer crypto via Binance Pay to their bank accounts.

The new solution leverages Binance Pay's cutting-edge crypto-payment technology, in collaboration with licensed transfer processing providers to streamline digital transfers, significantly reducing both time and costs associated with cross-border transactions.

Initially available in Colombia, Honduras, Guatemala, Argentina, Costa Rica, Paraguay, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Mexico, Send Cash allows Binance users to send crypto funds via Binance Pay to recipients who hold bank accounts in Colombia and Argentina, at the most competitive rates.

Binance Pay's recent partnerships with Despegar, Credencial Payment, and Vita Wallet have further fortified the platform's commitment to expanding payment and remittance options, ultimately enhancing the efficiency of cross-border payments.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

source







