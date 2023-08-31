How To Level Up Quickly In Blox Fruit – TheGamer









Want to quickly and efficiently level up in Blox Fruits? Here are some helpful tips for leveling in this One Piece-inspired Roblox game.

Like any typical exploration-based RPG, you can gain experience in Blox Fruits. This One Piece-inspired Roblox game allows you to travel to new islands while leveling up and becoming stronger. If you are wanting to level up quickly, you've come to the right place.

Related: Roblox: How To Store Fruits In Blox Fruits

In this guide, we are going to go over some of the best ways to level up quickly. While holding a strong fruit can make you more powerful, you will also need to be strong without the fruit. First, let's take a look at the best way to quickly gain experience.

Similar to other games on Roblox, you will be able to use codes in Blox Fruits. These codes will provide you with free experience, as well as periods of time when all of your gained experience is doubled.

If you want to use a code to boost the amount of experience you get, be sure to check out our Blox Fruits code guide. This guide updates frequently with new codes and notes if any expire.

This may be a bit obvious, but you will also want to complete as many quests as you can. When you complete a quest, you will gain experience. Completing quests is also the bread and butter of the game, providing new experiences and places to visit.

After getting to a new location, search for any quest givers in the area. Even if the quest is quite small, it's best to complete it.

This goes hand-in-hand with completing quests. Once you finish all the quests on an island, explore new locations! You will find new areas that have even more quests for you to complete.

Traveling is essential in Blox Fruits, so try not to stay in one place for too long. If an island has nothing for you anymore, it's time to set sail.

From time to time, you will come across bosses. These are strong enemies that will drop a lot of experience when defeated. Additionally, they may even drop unique or rare items.

Below, you can find every boss, along with their level.

Location

Bosses Found Here

First Sea

Second Sea

Third Sea

Raids

Although it may be tempting, try to battle bosses within your level range. Defeating a boss that's way under your level will not be efficient, while attempting to defeat a boss with a level way higher than your own may end in your defeat.

By matching your level to the islands, we mean exploring islands similar to your level. Above, we mentioned that it's best to defeat bosses similar to your own level; this goes for exploration as well.

Islands have level requirements, which means that your exploration will be useless if you aren't at the target level. On the other hand, being overleveled will not be as effective for gaining experience and leveling up.

Below, you can find a list of locations and their associated levels. If you are just starting out, we recommend exploring in the order listed.

Sea

Island And Level

First Sea

Second Sea

Third Sea

Overall, if you complete quests while going through the list of locations above, you should easily be able to level up. With an experience boosting code, you should be able to efficiently get to max level, which is 2400.

Next: Roblox: Blox Fruits Tier List

Jacqueline Zalace is a writer for TheGamer, based in Austin, Texas. When she’s not writing or playing video games, you can catch her doing yoga, reading, and painting.

source







