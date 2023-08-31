Save up to 39% on refurbished Amazon Fire Tablets – Notebookcheck.net

If you’re in the market for a cheap tablet (or maybe one for your kids), check out Amazon’s sale on Certified Refurbished Amazon Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8 tablets today.
The Fire HD 10 (2021) features a 10.1-inch 1920×1200 IPS screen. It is powered by a Mediatek MT8183 P60T SoC with four ARM Coretx-A73 cores (2.0 GHz) and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores (2.0 GHz). Graphics are handled by the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The units on sale have 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.
Like all of Amazon’s tablets, the Fire HD 10 runs a heavily modified version of Android. Here, it’s Fire OS 7, which is an Amazon-centric version of Android 9.0 Pie. The tablet is available in Black, Denim, Lavender, or Olive. The current sales price is US$81.99, which is 39% off its retail price.
If you want something smaller, the Fire HD 8 (2020) is also on sale. The Fire HD 8 2020 has an 8-inch 1280×800 IPS display. It runs on a Mediatek MT8168 with Mali-G52 MP1 GPU, 2 GB of RAM, and either 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage. It also supports microSD cards. This tablet runs the same Fire OS 7 as its larger brother. The 32 GB version is going for $54.99 (31% off its retail price), while the 64 GB version is on sale for $84.99, a savings of 23%.
The Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) is also on sale today. It has the same dispaly, CPU, and GPU as the standard Fire HD 8 (2020) but has an extra gig of RAM (for 3 GB total), as well as some other "nice-to-haves" like wireless charging. The 64 GB version of the Fire HD 8 Plus is on sale for $94.99, a 27% discount.
Keep in mind that all of these units are Certified Refurbished from Amazon, which means that Amazon has repaired or refurbished the device to "like new" condition and offers the same limited warranty as a new device would have.
While none of the Fire HD tablets will blow you away with their performance, they’re perfectly capable streaming tablets, so long as you don’t mind Amazon’s Fire OS (although there are ways to circumvent the OS and load the Google Play Store onto the tablets). They would make fine kid tablets or an inexpensive media machine.
You can buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) here. You can buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) here.
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Disclaimer: Notebookcheck is not responsible for price changes carried out by retailers. The discounted price or deal mentioned in this item was available at the time of writing and may be subject to time restrictions and/or limited unit availability.
Amazon
Home Latest News Save up to 39% on refurbished Amazon Fire Tablets – Notebookcheck.net