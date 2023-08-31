Will ChatGPT help TRX in the wake of Tron’s assistance to OpenAI? – AMBCrypto News











Justin Sun, the founder of TRON [TRX], recently expanded on the information related to TRON’s partnership with BitTorrent.

As per the official tweet, TRON will provide artificial intelligence (AI)-oriented decentralized payment framework for AI systems like ChatGPT.

As an industry-leading decentralized stablecoin financial infrastructure, #TRON will provide an AI-oriented decentralized payment framework for AI systems #ChatGPT and @OpenAI. pic.twitter.com/7GcO7m4vV7

Justin Sun mentioned that the framework includes the payment layer protocol, the underlying calling SDK, the chain’s smart contract system, and the AI payment gateway.

TRON will be using the decentralized BitTorrent file storage system’s smart contract framework to store user queries and AI findings.



Meanwhile, TRON DAO also published its weekly highlights, mentioning all the notable developments that happened in the last seven days.

The most significant one was the launch of the TRON Climate Initiative. With this new program, TRON will be inviting other organizations to drive the blockchain industry toward sustainability and environmental stewardship.

🧐Check out #TRON Highlights from this week (Jan 28, 2023 – Feb 03, 2023).

🙌We'll update you on the main news about #TRON and #TRON #Ecosystem. So stay tuned, #TRONICS! pic.twitter.com/UyjjX6v66C

These developments might have played a role in helping TRX gain more faith among investors. Santiment’s chart revealed that positive sentiments around TRON increased over the last few days.

TRX’s development activity has also increased, which is a positive sign because it represents developers’ efforts to improve the network.

Interestingly, TRX’s 1-week price volatility registered an uptick after declining for quite a few days. Moreover, the coin’s volume also increased, which by and large was an optimistic signal.

On the other hand, TRX’s Binance funding rate remained consistently high. Thus, reflecting its demand from the derivatives market. Furthermore, LunarCrush’s data revealed that TRX’s Galaxy Score was healthy, which can be considered a piece of good news.

Source: Santiment

While the metrics looked promising for TRX, its price action was not up to the mark. According to CoinMarketCap, TRX’s price increased by just more than 1% in the last seven days.

At the time of writing, it was trading at $0.06434 with a market capitalization of over $5.9 billion. TRX’s daily chart highlighted quite a few concerns, which might lead to a price decline in the days to come.

For instance, a rising wedge formed on its daily chart, which was a bearish signal. Moreover, as TRX’s price increased slightly, its Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) registered a decline.

However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still remained bullish as it was comfortably above the neutral mark.

Source: TradingView



