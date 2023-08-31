Latest Crypto News: Bruce Lee’s Avatar To Teach Martial Art In The Metaverse, OpenChat Launches ‘Communities’ – Outlook India









Here are some recent developments in the crypto world.

Yuga Labs, an NFT company, is set to acquire a metaverse-building startup to advance its “Otherside” metaverse project. Research and Market, a research firm, predicts the global food and beverage NFT market will reach $2 billion by 2032, driven by blockchain and demand for transparency. Brands like Pizza Hut and Papa John's are already experimenting with NFTs.

Meanwhile, The Sandbox and the British Museum are collaborating to create user experiences showcasing world history, art, and culture through digital collectibles. As part of the project, Bruce Lee’s avatar will teach martial arts in the metaverse in a tribute to the legendary martial artist. Users can interact with the avatar on desktop and mobile devices.

Blockchain-Based OpenChat Launches ‘Communities’

Open Chat’s ‘Communities’ feature to compete with Discord OpenChat. It implemented a new feature that allows admins to create groups within groups, similar to Discord’s channels.

OpenChat, a blockchain-based chat app, has launched “Communities” to enable users to create Discord-like servers. The event will feature Bruce Lee's avatar teaching martial arts in the metaverse. OpenChat, a blockchain-based app, initially aimed to be an instant messaging app, but users have shown interest in forming public groups and building communities.

The new feature will replace current groups with “communities” and allow admins to create subgroups, similar to Discord's channels within servers. Users can also make their communities private, similar to Slack groups. Communities is available on desktop and mobile devices.

Consensys Startup Program Partners With Cointelegraph Accelerator

Cointelegraph Accelerator participants will get a headstart with Consensys’ Web3 solutions, including MetaMask, Infura and Linea zkEVM. The Web3 ecosystem is transforming the technology landscape, with thousands of developers transitioning from Web2 to Web3. However, developers face challenges if they lack proper knowledge, infrastructure, and tools.

To avoid security breaches, Web3 startups seek support from established industry players like Consensys, which offers tools for creating applications, deploying financial infrastructures, and connecting with decentralized networks. MetaMask, a popular hot self-custody wallet, has surpassed 100 million users in 2022.

Consensys launched its Startup Program in 2022, aiming to support early-stage blockchain startups in their journey to becoming unicorns. The partnership combines Consensys' software infrastructure with Cointelegraph's media presence, providing startups with powerful tools to drive development and make significant strides in the web3 space. Startups gain exclusive access to proprietary software products like Linea zK-Rollup Protocol, Infura, Diligence Fuzzing, and MetaMask. Cointelegraph's Accelerator will elevate startups' visibility through strategic boosting and media campaigns, assisting with marketing strategy development and access to their extensive network of investors, market makers, and tech providers.

Alex Greinacher, Director of the Program at Consensys, said: “The idea of the partnership is that the startups have access to our combined Web3 expertise.

This creates a truly leading offer for startups. Together we can cover all relevant areas that builders require for success. Among them we have tech infrastructure, media, consulting, marketing, support, access to funding, learning and enablement, partner credits and more.”



