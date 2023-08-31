It's Official: Microsoft Office Will Soon Become Microsoft 365 – CNET









Word, Excel and PowerPoint are sticking around, but they have a new home.

Microsoft Office is getting replaced by Microsoft 365.

Microsoft’s suite of productivity apps — Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneDrive — will live in a rebranded home in the Microsoft 365 app from November, the company said. For years, the familiar apps have made up Microsoft Office.

“In the coming months, Office.com, the Office mobile app, and the Office app for Windows will become the Microsoft 365 app, with a new icon, a new look, and even more features,” Microsoft said in a FAQ about the change. Office.com will change in November, while the Windows and mobile Office apps will change in January.

Some of the new features rolling out with the Microsoft 365 app include new content templates, a feed of information based on your ongoing projects and collaborators, and new ways to view and access your content.

Microsoft will still offer Office 365 subscriptions and one-time purchases of the individual apps.

This comes just after Microsoft’s Surface event on Wednesday, where it announced a new Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Studio 2 Plus, and an audio dock along with new software and other updates.

