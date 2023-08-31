Nothing phone (1) officially destined for Android 14 beta … – Notebookcheck.net

Android 14 is currently anticipated as the major update that might bring features such as improved gesture-based navigation and apps in different languages on the same non-Apple smartphone. Now, Nothing has hinted that it is ready to join Google in granting its customers early access to this new software.
The nascent mobile device company has announced that it will be able to release Android 14 Beta 1 for the Phone (1) "soon". The build would enable users to upgrade from their current version of Nothing OS in advance, although it may not be amenable to typical daily use quite yet.
Nevertheless, Nothing’s apparent commitment to timely betas may have put itself on par with bigger companies such as Samsung in 2023, which, as the brand has only technically been around since 2021, is arguably impressive. In addition, presuming the beta is indeed here without delay, it could improve the chances of a Nothing Phone (2) with Android 14 out of the box in the near future.
Nothing via GSMArena
