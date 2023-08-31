Mercuryo Partners with PancakeSwap to Drive DeFi Growth – BSC NEWS









The collaboration aims to provide a convenient entry point for DeFi users, allowing them to purchase popular tokens directly through Mercuryo on PancakeSwap via payment methods like bank transfers, bank cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

In a bid to capitalize on the rising popularity of decentralized exchanges (DEXs), Mercuryo has announced a strategic partnership with PancakeSwap, a prominent DEX operating on BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Aptos. By combining Mercuryo's user-friendly fiat-to-crypto gateway with PancakeSwap's DeFi capabilities, this collaboration aims to enhance accessibility to digital assets.

Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) have demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability within the disrupting cryptocurrency space, resulting in a surge in trading volumes. PancakeSwap, renowned for its robust DeFi offerings, has been at the forefront of this transformative trend.

Through the collaboration, users can directly purchase popular tokens via Mercuryo on PancakeSwap, utilizing various payment methods such as bank transfers, bank cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Serving as the first fiat on-ramp solution on PancakeSwap, Mercuryo is excited to provide users with a convenient and hassle-free entry into the DeFi ecosystem.

Users can simply follow these steps to use the service:

Chef Mochi, Head Chef of PancakeSwap, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Mercuryo propels PancakeSwap towards a more inclusive and decentralized future for finance. Together, we're empowering users to easily access the world of DeFi, creating an enhanced crypto experience for all."

The partnership between Mercuryo and PancakeSwap represents a strategic alliance aimed at fostering broader crypto inclusion and driving the widespread adoption of DEXs. Not only does the collaboration aim to enhance the crypto experience, but it also empowers users to embrace the dynamic world of decentralized finance.

Mercuryo is a global payments ecosystem, building and harmonising crypto and fiat solutions, which enable businesses across the globe to unlock and harness the power of crypto payments

Website | Twitter | Blog |

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain and available multichain on Ethereum and Aptos. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools (LPs), swapping, yield farming, Syrup Pools, an Automated Market Maker, Initial Farm Offerings (IFOs), an NFT profile system, and other tools. In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on BNB Chain.

Website | Twitter | Medium | GitHub |

A sharp increase in the volume of ETH staked for network validation, over recent months, has pushed the proportion of Ethereum-staked beyond 22% of circulating supply.

According to data from Dune Analytics, more than 22% of Ethereum's supply is now staked on the network, with the precise number of ETH just shy of the 26.3 million mark.

As a result of these rising figures, the number of validators has also increased to exceed 821,600, at time of writing.

The volume of ETH staked on the network has been increasing since the option became available in late 2020, and the Ethereum network’s Shanghai upgrade which allowed the withdrawal of staked ETH, did not reverse this trend, despite concerns from some members of the ecosystem at the time.

According to Dune’s dashboard, the amount of ETH staked, and therefore the number of network validators, experienced an aggressive period of growth beginning in early May. Since May 5th 2023, more than 7 million ETH has been additionally staked, resulting in a validator increase of nearly 230,000, rendering Ethereum evermore decentralized.

The number of platforms designed to provide access to Ethereum staking yield, without the friction and risk involved in setting up and running one’s own validator, is increasing alongside the total volume of staked ETH.

However, the distribution of ETH across such platforms is altogether less decentralized than the Ethereum network itself.

Lido Finance still holds top spot in the ETH-staking landscape, with some 32.4% market share, equivalent to more than 8.5 million ETH, according to data from Dune Analytics. Its closest competitor, in Coinbase, holds just 8.7% market share, or around 2.3 million ETH.

The concentration of staked-ETH within Lido Finance and its validators has raised concerns regarding the Ethereum network’s decentralization in the past. This culminated in a Lido Finance governance proposal over whether the protocol should consider limiting its inbound ETH – This was voted down almost unanimously by the LDO community.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

source







