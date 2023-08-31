Microsoft attempts to compete with Google with its AI-powered Bing … – The Economic Times

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani said his three children — daughter Isha and sons Akash and Anant — will be inducted on the board as non-executive directors. He will continue as chairman and managing director for another five years, he announced at the RIL annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday.
A trading platform dedicated to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is currently witnessing a flood of public offerings on surging demand from rich individual domestic investors with the risk appetite for such small issuances.
(Catch all the US News, UK News, Canada News, International Breaking News Events, and Latest News Updates on The Economic Times.)
Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily International News Updates.
ETPrime stories of the day
Raveendran before Byju’s: Kannur Lara’s risky shots and what it tells about his current troubles
Tata, Ashok Leyland want to drive green trucks. But will fleet owners shell out a high upfront cost?
The rupee paradox: FII inflows fuel market rally, but the currency is down. Here’s why
Govt slashes price of LPG cylinders by Rs 200
Art 370: SC asks Centre when polls will be held
Islamabad HC suspends Imran Khan’s Jail term
Sensex gains 79 points, Nifty at 19,350
Prashant Kishor’s sharp jibe at Nitish Kumar
Aksai Chin, AP shown as part of new China map
Keralites celebrate Onam today; watch visuals
‘This is India’s century’: Punit Renjen
WH on Biden’s top goals to accomplish at G20
China provokes India again, releases new map
POWERED BY
Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher (DT8S, Silver, Inbuilt Heater)
8%
OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6″ (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN
27%
OFF
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver, with Starter Kit)
25%
OFF
Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)
20%
OFF
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier
44%
OFF
GoPro HERO9 Action Camera with Free Enduro Rechargeable Battery – Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 5K Video 20MP Photos 1080p, Dual Screen (2 Year Warranty on Camera)
48%
OFF
Trending Now
Hot on Web
In Case you missed it
Top Calculators
Top Definitions
Top Slideshow
Top Videos
Top Searched Companies
Top Prime Articles
Private Companies
Top Commodities
Top Story Listing
Follow us on:
Find this comment offensive?
Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action
Reason for reporting:
Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.
Log In/Connect with:
Will be displayed
Will not be displayed
Will be displayed
Stories you might be interested in
Home Latest News Microsoft attempts to compete with Google with its AI-powered Bing … –...