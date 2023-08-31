Avalanche and Compound Investors Leaving for VC Spectra: A … – Finbold – Finance in Bold









The world is witnessing a notable shift of investors from Avalanche (AVAX) and Compound (COMP) toward VC Spectra (SPCT). This emerging trend comes as no surprise, considering the outstanding performance of VC Spectra (SPCT) in the private and public presales.

As more investors realize the lucrative opportunities offered by VC Spectra (SPCT), they are opting to leave established projects like Avalanche (AVAX) and Compound (COMP) and explore the prospects presented by this rising star.

>>BUY SPCT TOKENS NOW<<

On July 31, Avalanche (AVAX) dropped to a new weekly low of $12.97. This comes after a significant sell order of $2.9 million was fulfilled. As the money moved out of the Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem, the token dropped to a new accumulation zone of around $13.05.

Over the past week, Avalanche (AVAX) has grappled with a dominant bearish trend, witnessing a steady decline from $14.01 on July 22 to its current price of $13.04, marking a 6% drop.

Despite the launch of Avalanche Vista, a $50 million initiative aimed at real-world asset tokenization, Avalanche (AVAX) failed to respond positively, remaining in the red zone. Experts predict that Avalanche (AVAX) will rise above $15 as it is taking a breather and undergoing a correction event.

Once Avalanche (AVAX) has enough support and a notable increase in trading volume, it can rebound toward a new high, following positive developments from Avalance Vista. Until then, however, VC Spectra (SPCT) is a much better investment than Avalanche (AVAX).

Compound (COMP) has maintained relative stability in the $71 to $75 range over the past week.

The positive price movement can be attributed to the approval of Compound’s (COMP) proposal to include Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) as collateral on its protocol. Additionally, technical analysis indicates a potential bull run, with experts predicting Compound (COMP) to reclaim the $75 price level by the end of July.

However, a recent 18.97% decline from $72.78 to $58.97 on July 25 raised concerns. This decline is attributed to an impending market correction after the surge on July 13, following Ripple’s victory in its lawsuit against SEC.

On July 31, Compound (COMP) was trading at $71.44. This represents a noticeable recovery from the temporary bear market and adherence to the ongoing price rally for Compound (COMP). Furthermore, including WBTC as collateral for Compound (COMP) can also have positive implications for its price in the future.

VC Spectra (SPCT) is making waves in the crypto space with its revolutionary approach to decentralized asset management. Utilizing advanced AI and trading strategies, VC Spectra (SPCT) strategically identifies ICOs and early-stage crypto projects for investment, aiming to maximize profits for its investors.

The platform’s track record is already impressive, having experienced a surge of 37.5% from $0.008 to $0.011 during Stage 2 of its presale. And the excitement doesn’t end there. The team behind VC Spectra (SPCT) has set an exchange launch price target price of $0.08 per token, projecting a remarkable 900% surge compared to the initial Stage 1 price.

Investors eagerly anticipate the presale’s upcoming stages, recognizing the potential for exponential growth. The future looks bright for VC Spectra (SPCT), and with such promising prospects on the horizon, it has become an amazing opportunity for those seeking substantial returns.

Don’t miss out on this chance to ride the wave of the 900% surge that awaits VC Spectra (SPCT). Invest today and be part of the cutting-edge innovation in the world of decentralized asset management.

Learn more about VC Spectra (SPCT) and its presale:

Buy Presale: https://invest.vcspectra.io/login

Website: https://vcspectra.io

Telegram: https://t.me/VCSpectra

Twitter: https://twitter.com/spectravcfund

Copyright © 2023 FINODES LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

source







