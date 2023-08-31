What to Expect From the Next-Generation Apple TV Launching Next … – MacRumors









The current Apple TV 4K was released in November 2022 with the A15 Bionic chip, a larger 128GB storage option, a slightly thinner and lighter design, HDR10+ support, a Siri Remote with a USB-C port, lower pricing, and other minor changes.



The next-generation Apple TV 4K is expected to be released next year. Ahead, we recap rumored features and changes for the streaming device.

The next Apple TV will be equipped with a faster processor than the current A15 Bionic chip, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. It’s unclear which chip will be used, but possibilities include the A16 Bionic chip from the iPhone 14 Pro or the upcoming A17 Bionic chip, which is expected to be manufactured based on TSMC’s latest 3nm process for significant performance and power efficiency improvements.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the next Apple TV to be “more affordable” than the current model. He said a “sub-$100 price” would be the “sweet spot” for the Apple TV, but exact pricing for the next model remains to be seen.

Both the second-generation (2010) and third-generation (2012) versions of the Apple TV were priced at $99 in the U.S. at launch, and Apple eventually lowered the price of the third-generation model to $69, so there is precedent for a sub-$100 Apple TV that would better compete with low-priced streaming devices sold by Google, Amazon, and Roku.

The current Apple TV 4K already starts at a lower price of $129 in the U.S., compared to $179 for the previous-generation model.

The next Apple TV will stick with the “current design,” according to Gurman.

Apple said the A15 Bionic chip’s increased power efficiency allowed for the fan to be removed in the current Apple TV, resulting in the device having a more compact design that is around 12% thinner and around 50% lighter than the previous model.

Apple plans to release the next Apple TV in the first half of 2024, according to Gurman, but no specific timeframe is known at this point. Previous models of the Apple TV 4K launched in November 2022, May 2021, and September 2017.

