Amazon & Fox Team Up To Offer Free Live Local News on Amazon News For The Fire TV & Echo Devices – Cord Cutters News

Today Amazon and Fox Television announced a deal to bring Amazon news free local news from 17 Fox affiliates.

With this deal, Amazon’s News app on Fire TV will now have access to live news and on-demand news from 17 Fox affiliates. The app comes built into the Fire TV experience on all Fire TV streaming media players and smart TVs in the U.S.

These stations include WTXF Philadelphia, KTVU San Francisco, KSAZ Phoenix, WJBK Detroit and KMSP Minneapolis. The remaining twelve in the group, WNYW New York, KTTV Los Angeles, WFLD Chicago, KDFW Dallas, WAGA Atlanta, KRIV Houston, WTTG Washington, KCPQ Seattle, WTVT Tampa Bay, WOFL Orlando, KTBC Austin, and WITI Milwaukee are now available across Amazon products, such as Fire TV and Echo Show devices.

“This important collaboration with Amazon further solidifies our commitment to bring FTS’s powerhouse local news content to as many people as possible,” said Jeff Zellmer, senior VP, digital operations Fox Television Stations. “We know that choice and accessibility matter to our viewers and this launch is another key step in our overall strategy and goal of giving our viewers the live and on-demand content from the stations they love.”

With this addition, Amazon News now offers local news in 250 cities from more than 300 local news providers.

