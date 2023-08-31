What’s Coming to Disney+ in September 2023 – Variety









“Star Wars: Ahsoka” brings four new episodes to Disney+ this month following its August premiere. The Halle Bailey-led “The Little Mermaid” joins the streamer on Sept. 6, three months since its theatrical release and Marvel Studios goes behind the scenes to reveal the magic behind beloved projects like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” “Ahsoka” and “Secret Invasion.”

Also headed to the streamer this month is a slate of Sept. 11 documentary programming, Season 2 of “I Am Groot” and a number of vintage Disney shorts.

Take a look at Disney+’s full September slate below.

September 5

“All Wet”

“Trolley Troubles”

“Star Wars: Ahsoka” (Episode 4)

September 6

“I Am Groot” (Season 2)

“The Little Mermaid” (2023)

“9/11: One Day in America” (Season 1)

“Doc McStuffins: The Doc & Bella Are In!”

September 8

“2000s Greatest Tragedies”

“Bin Laden’s Hard Drive”

“George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview”

“Bone Trouble”

“Merbabies”

“Mickey’s Kangaroo”

“Playful Pluto”

“Pluto Junior”

“The Barn Dance”

September 12

“Star Wars: Ahsoka” (Episode 5)

September 13

“Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory”

“Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir” (Season 5)

“Raven’s Home” (Season 6, 4 Episodes)

“Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” (Season 2, 7 Episodes)

September 15

“Lang Lang Plays Disney”

“Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka”

September 19

“Star Wars: Ahsoka” (Episode 6)

September 20

“Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion”

“The Ghost and Molly McGee” (Season 2, 4 Episodes)

“PJ Masks: Power Heroes (Season 1, 5 Episodes)

September 26

“Star Wars: Ahsoka” (Episode 7)

September 27

“To Catch a Smuggler” (Season 5, 8 Episodes)

“Pupstruction” (Season 1, 6 Episodes)

“Zombies: The Re-Animated Series”

September 29

“Marvel Studios Legends”

“Disney’s Launchpad” (Season 2)

