Crypto News Live Updates Dec 24: XRP Gains; SHIB Burn Spikes By 600% – CoinGape









Crypto News Today Live Updates December and Latest News: (24 December 2022) The global cryptocurrency market looked clueless over the past few days as Christmas took over. The cumulative market cap is marginally down by just 0.21% over the past day. It now stands at $811 billion.

The 24 hour trading volume is down by more than 16% to stand at $24.8 billion. This directly indicates the traders’ sentiments towards the market.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin reveals in a tweet about his favorite Elon Musk decision of all time. Vitalik in his tweet added the link to the Tesla blog post which detailed that Tesla will not initiate patent lawsuits against anyone who, in good faith, wants to use technology.

Furthermore, the blog post added that companies that make electric vehicles and the world will all benefit from a rapidly evolving common technology platform. Vitalik also wrote that he would love to see “Twitter make more decisions in a similar spirit to that.”

Adding to it, he mentioned that ideas on transparent content moderation are a great place to start.

Shiba Inu’s burn rate rises over 600% in the last 24 hours, as per the Shiba Inu official tracker Shibburn. There has been a substantial increase in the burn rate this month, making the rise in the burn rate in the last 24 hours more significant. Read More Here…

The crypto Solana has seen a massive dip of 5% in the last 24 hours. The market cap is currently at 4.023 billion USD. Trading volume has gone downwards by 16.73%. Solana is trading at an average price of $11, at the press time.

Ripple’s native token has registered an marginal surge while other top cryptos looked clueless. XRP price is up by 0.58% in the last 24 hours. XRP is trading at an average price of $0.35, at the press time.

The global cryptocurrency market looked clueless over the past few days as Christmas took over. The cumulative market cap is marginally down by just 0.21% over the past day. It now stands at $811 billion.

The 24 hour trading volume is down by more than 16% to stand at $24.8 billion.

DAILY NEWSLETTER

Your daily dose of Crypto news, Prices & other updates..

Cryptocurrency Prices

News Categories

Crypto Topics

Categories

Contact

Company

Categories

Contact

Company

source







