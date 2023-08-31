Terra LUNA Price Prediction – Will $LUNA Continue to SOAR in 2022? – CryptoTicker.io – Bitcoin Price, Ethereum Price & Crypto News









The LUNA price correction lagged compared to the entire crypto market. Despite reaching the first target, prices corrected heavily. However, targets are still set on the horizon. Can LUNA prices correct further lower? Or is the correction already over? Let’s analyze in this article the Terra Luna price!

If you feel like you need guidance when tackling the crypto market, you need to check out our premium area. You’ll always be up-to-date with everything happening in the crypto market. Additionally, you will receive trading ideas and professional trading support. You will also receive information about the latest crypto trends at an early stage! If you want to read more about our Premium Area, click here.

Terra is a blockchain protocol that used stablecoins to enable price stability in global payment networks. In fact, they claim to combine price stability and fiat currencies by enabling Bitcoin (BTC), thus offering cheap settlements. Volatility was a highly discussed topic in the cryptocurrency realm. It is one of the main reasons that made investors fear owning cryptos. Terra seeks to change that, by using fiat-pegged stablecoins. They would keep a “one stablecoin to one fiat” peg through a proprietary algorithm that automatically adjusts stablecoin supply based on its demand. This is feasible thanks to their token LUNA, which provides liquidity, price stability, and is easily swappable to other stablecoin at profitable exchange rates.

The Terra blockchain managed to garner a lot of attention thanks to its token LUNA that exploded in prices recently. If we zoom out to the daily chart, we can see the astronomical increase in LUNA prices from a mere $0.20 all the way to the current $50, making a +2,450% return over 2 years.

Recommended posts

With the current price adjustment, it might be a good idea to place LUNA on your crypto radar.

The Terra Luna course was able to reach the GoldenPocket last week and found buyers directly there. This week got off to a bullish start. If the GoldenPocket holds what we think it will, we expect the Terra Luna price to rally to around $100 in the near future. That’s where the next higher level of resistance is. We also don’t think it’s unlikely that the price will break the $100 resistance to make a new all-time high!

>> CLICK HERE TO BUY TERRA LUNA <<

Terra LUNA price must break the $54 resistance for the price to rally back to $100. We see this move very likely as the price formed an inverted head and shoulders formation. This formation is a trend reversal formation, which causes prices to rise. The neckline lies at $53, as does horizontal resistance. Since this formation has a high chance of success, we assume that it will rise in the near future.

On the other hand, this does not prevent prices to slide a little lower towards $45-$48 as part of a market correction.

There are many exchanges that list LUNA as a tradable token on their platform. When purchasing a cryptocurrency from an exchange, it is always important to pick a reputable one. In fact, we recommend using Binance to buy LUNA, as it’s a very easy way to do so. On that exchange, you can buy, sell or even hold your LUNA tokens. Also, you can send your tokens to your private wallet if need be.

The most optimal Bitcoin exchange-traded funds provide a pricing exposure. This article is all about the top 5 Bitcoin ETFs.

Ethereum price prediction: he crypto market experienced a slight uplift, courtesy of Grayscale’s triumph over the SEC.

In recent events, two whales moved more than 850 million XRP from an EU-based crypto exchange. Will XRP crash soon?

Cookie-Einstellungen

source







