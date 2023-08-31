The Social Media Effect & our kids: A 4 News Now Special … – KXLY Spokane









August 30, 2023 @ 1:55 pm

It’s something nearly every parent struggles with: how much time is too much to allow our kids on social media.

Parents aren’t the only ones concerned. School counselors told 4 News Now, social media has changed the way students interact with their teachers and each other.

It’s enough of an problem, the Seattle School District recently filed a lawsuit against several social media companies, saying their platforms are designed to “exploit the psychology and neurophysiology of their users into spending more and more time on their platforms.”

Even our lawmakers are joining the fight to hold big tech companies responsible.

Tuesday, February 28th, 4 News Now and ABC News are looking into this issue and trying to empower parents with the tools they need to help kids navigate this complicated world.

On Good Morning Northwest, Derek Deis will talk to parents, school counselors and a local mental health expert about the impacts they’re seeing on kids.

ABC News will dive into the Seattle Schools lawsuit and talk about what parents can do.

On 4 News Now at 6, Aaron Luna speaks to lawmakers representing our community to hear why they believe national legislation is required to help with this problem.

The Social Media Effect is a daylong reporting project for 4 News Now on February 28th, which will also include a live chat on our streaming app KXLY+ so families can sit down with their kids and start this important conversation.

We’ll also share extended interview segments on our 4 News Now YouTube channel and kxly.com to empower parents with even more information.

You can also share your thoughts about social media and your kids at this link.

