New On Disney Plus In June 2023: Secret Invasion, Flamin' Hot – GameSpot









Disney+'s lineup is growing during June, including more movies, TV shows, and originals. Here's what you can start streaming next month.

May 15, 2023

As June draws near, Disney+ is preparing to unveil a lineup of new TV shows and movies. Subscribers can look forward to a plethora of fresh content, with some titles scheduled to premiere as early as May 1st, while others will be released throughout the month, offering a diverse array of entertainment options for subscribers to enjoy.

In Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated series Secret Invasion, premiering on June 21, Nick Fury discovers a covert invasion of Earth by shape-shifting Skrulls. Teaming up with Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has integrated into Earth’s society, they race against time to thwart the imminent Skrull takeover and save humanity. Drawing inspiration from the comics by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu, Secret Invasion centers around a conspiracy to replace influential figures with Skrulls.

Premiering on Disney+ on June 9, Flamin’ Hot is an inspiring true story about Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), a Frito-Lay janitor who transformed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a global pop culture phenomenon. This film presents Montañez’s personal account of their origin, based on his memoir, A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive. Directed by Eva Longoria, with DeVon Franklin and Searchlight Pictures producing, Flamin’ Hot explores Montañez’s claim of inventing the snack in the 1990s to target Latino consumers, contrasting with corporate records and disagreements from Frito-Lay. Starring Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, and Tony Shalhoub, this captivating film celebrates innovation and cultural impact.

Below is a list of all the content coming to Disney+ in June.

