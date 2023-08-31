Do you Roku? – WBAY









GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Users of WBAY’s Roku app are seeing significant changes to the app. We’re now able to offer more videos — but existing users might not see our tile after the upgrade.

WBAY’s app will update automatically on Rokus. If our app seems to have disappeared, that’s because Roku, by default, moved the tile to the end of your collection.

The new app makes it easier to see live newscasts, our breaking-news livestream, and First Alert Weather 24/7. We’re also able to offer literally hundreds more videos than before. So far we’ve expanded it to include:

If you want to see it in action yourself and have a Roku TV or Roku plug-in device, go to the Roku Store and search for “WBAY.”

WBAY is still testing this new version of our Roku app, so you might notice some changes — such as the features promoted below the livestreams frequently changing or different background and text colors.

After successful testing, the new app will be rolled out to Roku users of over 100 other Gray Media stations. The new features will then be added to WBAY’s FireTV and AppleTV apps.

