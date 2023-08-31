Alexa on Amazon Echo Show 5 not responding to voice commands – PiunikaWeb









The Amazon Echo Show 5 is among a series of smart displays that allows users to control their smart home, play music, watch videos, and make calls, among other things, all through Alexa voice commands.

The devices can be quite convenient and helpful, but users do come across some bugs and issues sporadically. For instance, we recently highlighted an issue where the Echo Show 15 was not working.

Similarly, some users have been reporting that their Echo Show 5 devices are not responding promptly to their voice commands, leading to frustration and inconvenience.

Multiple reports (1,2,3,4,5,6,7,) suggest that some are complaining about the device being unresponsive or ‘deaf’ for a significant portion of the time.

Echo Show 5″ Alexa is deaf 90% of the time

Anyone else notice their Echo Show no longer responding when spoken to?

I only own 2 Echo Shows with the 5″ screen and right around the time Amazon announced downsizing their depts all of as sudden Alexa no longer answers me from across the room nor in its face to any requests

My echo show 5 won’t respond to me anymore

I have to unplug it and then it works for a while. Already did the factory reset. Any ideas?

Some users have also reported that their Echo Show 5 devices stop responding to voice commands in the morning or after a period of inactivity.

Alexa isn’t listening anymore. (Echo Show 3)

Alexa worked great until the listening started to get a little erratic a few months ago. Sometimes I restart it and it works for a few hours. Everything else works fine. Is there anything I can do – like a factory reset? TIA

Fortunately, Amazon has acknowledged the problem and is investigating the cause of the issue. They have stated that they are working on a fix, but have not provided a timeline for when it will be released.

While this is reassuring for those affected, it is not clear yet if the issue is software or hardware related, which may affect how long it takes to address the problem.

We hope that Amazon takes care of the issue with the Echo Show 5 not responding to voice commands as soon as possible. Until then, keep tabs on this story as we will update it with noteworthy developments.

