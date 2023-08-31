Polygon (MATIC) gets ready for a streak of green candles, Shiba Inu … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
The crypto market has seen some significant developments lately, with several cryptocurrencies making headlines. In particular, Polygon (MATIC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and RenQ Finance (RENQ) have been grabbing the attention of investors and traders alike.
Polygon (MATIC) is expected to see a rise in its value, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are worried about Shibarium. Meanwhile, RenQ Finance (RENQ) has recently zoomed past $3 million in its Presale. Let’s take a closer look at each of these developments.
Polygon (MATIC) is a Layer 2 scaling solution built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to provide faster and cheaper transactions than the Ethereum network. According to analysts, the MATIC token is expected to see a rise in its value due to several factors.
One of the main reasons for this is the increasing popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). As the use of DeFi and NFTs grows, the demand for faster and cheaper transactions is also increasing. This is where Polygon (MATIC) comes in, as it provides a scalable and cost-effective solution.
Over the past few weeks, Polygon (MATIC) has experienced an impressive surge of 57% since the beginning of 2023, outpacing both Bitcoin and Ethereum. This remarkable growth can be attributed to various factors, such as heightened institutional interest, new collaborations, and the generally optimistic outlook in the cryptocurrency market.
Overall, analysts are predicting more streaks of green candles for Polygon (MATIC) soon.
The value of Shiba Inu, the renowned meme-inspired cryptocurrency, has faced a sudden 9% drop, causing anxiety amongst its investors. The unexpected decline was caused by the recent drama surrounding the revelation of the creators of Shiba Inu and the situation regarding the Shibarium network, along with the general market derisking.
Currently trading at $0.00001 as of writing, Shiba Inu has failed to surpass it’s 50- and 200-day moving averages, indicating that the downward trend that has been going on since the start of February might continue. The sudden drop has left many investors worried about Shiba Inu’s future and whether the cryptocurrency will be able to recover from this setback.
Shiba Inu had a prosperous year so far, achieving widespread popularity and gaining an increasing number of investors. However, the cryptocurrency market’s volatility has made it clear that investing in such assets comes with significant risks, and investors are worried.
The Shiba Inu coin was created in August 2020 by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “Ryoshi.” The coin was designed as an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token and was named after the famous Japanese dog breed.
However, it’s important to note that Shibarium is still in its early stages, and the developers are working to address the issues that have arisen. Additionally, Shiba Inu has gained a large following, and its community is known for its enthusiasm and support.
RenQ Finance (RENQ) is a user-friendly DeFi platform that aims to make it easier for users to access DeFi products and services. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and is designed to be simple and easy to use. RenQ Finance aims to address some common issues that users face when using DeFi products, such as high transaction fees and a steep learning curve.
The platform’s native token is RENQ, which is used to pay transaction fees on the platform and to participate in governance. The RENQ token has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with 500,000 million available for sale during the presale.
In its Presale Stage 3, RenQ Finance has surpassed the $3 million mark, with investors showing great interest in the platform. The presale, which started in January, 2023, has been a huge success so far, and the platform is expected to launch soon.
RenQ Finance has also undergone a CertiK audit, which has given investors confidence in the platform’s security and reliability. CertiK is a leading blockchain security company that provides auditing and verification services to blockchain projects. The audit has been completed successfully, and the platform has received a high score, indicating its security and reliability.
The success of RenQ Finance’s presale is a testament to the platform’s potential in the DeFi space. As more users look for user-friendly and reliable DeFi platforms, RenQ Finance is well-positioned to become a major player in the market.
