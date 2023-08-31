25 Best Comedies on HBO Max – Comedy Movies to Watch on HBO … – ELLE









We only accept tears of joy here.

Some of us—okay, most of us—deal with so much stress on a daily basis that we’re about one coffee spill away from throwing a toddler-sized tantrum. (And the serial killer documentary you decided to watch at 3 a.m. last night definitely doesn’t help.) You deserve to relax and laugh a little, and incorporating more comedies into your life might just do the trick. To save you from endlessly scrolling as you try to choose what to watch, we did you a favor and found 25 comedy movies on HBO Max that will have you laughing until to cry.

Have your parents ever just…not liked anyone you’ve brought home? In this beloved comedy, a young Greek woman (Nia Vardalos) falls in love with a non-Greek (John Corbett) and struggles to get her family to accept him for who he is. She herself must also accept her roots and her family’s traditions.



Three best friends wake up from a bachelor party with no memories of the night before. Not to mention, the bachelor himself is missing. Watch to see if they can find him in time for the wedding.



Kevin Hart and Ice Cube join forces in this comedy classic. Hart’s Ben is newly recruited police academy. After feeling like he will never impress his girlfriend’s brother, who is also a former cop (Ice Cube), he decides to hop on a ride along to prove he is just like him.



Two kids from Brooklyn are facing murder charges in the state of Alabama. Who do they hire to defend them and clear their name? Maybe one of the most inexperienced lawyers on the planet. For once, Joe Pesci plays the good guy (sort of).



Central Intelligence stars the iconic duo Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson, who play two old school mates who are in for the ride of their lives.



Rachel (Constance Wu) travels with her boyfriend, Nick (Henry Golding), to his home country of Singapore to be his date at his best friend’s wedding. After they arrive, she soon finds out that Nick comes from one of the nation’s richest and most powerful families, and every girl wants to steal his heart. Along with trying to live up to society’s expectations, Rachel must also live up to the expectations of his mother, played by the one and only Michelle Yeoh.



Eddie Murphy stars as Prince Akeem, who longs for a wife who will love him for who he truly is, not just his royal status. So he jets to the States in search of his queen—in Queens, New York.



Let’s all take a minute to thank Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton for giving us the comedy of the century. Three college pals reunite after nearly 30 years, brought together by a mutual friend’s suicide following her ex-husband’s marriage to a younger woman.



An update on an old classic, Father of The Bride features a dad (Andy Garcia) who simply cannot accept the fact that his little girl is getting married. Anyone who has had to send a kid down the aisle can probably relate.



Tammy (Melissa McCarthy) has one case of bad luck after another. After having the worst day of her life, she decides to take a road trip with her grandmother, Pearl (Susan Sarandon), for an unforgettable trip.



Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington star in this thriller comedy. Set in the 1930s, the characters witness a murder with a fascinating plot twist.



Some of us have been cheated on. But have you ever befriended your husband’s mistresses? Three women go on a mission to take down the man that has lied to them all, in a surprisingly empowering way.



When 17-year old Victoria (Haley Lu Richardson) discovers she’s pregnant, she enlists her former best friend (Barbie Ferreira) to embark on an adventure from their home state of Missouri to New Mexico for an abortion procedure—and a life changing road trip.



Ryan Reynold’s bodyguard and Samuel L. Jackson’s hitman reunite for another wild adventure, this time joined by the hitman’s wife, played by Salma Hayek.



Whenever you see Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis in a movie together, you know it’s going to be a good one. The Campaign features a Congressman Cam Brady (Will Ferrell) who goes head to head with rival opponent Marty (Zach Galifianakis) to win an election.



Chaos arises when arrogant FBI agent Sarah has to work with a hot-headed detective Shannon to take down one of the most powerful drug lords in Boston. Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy make an excellent leading pair.



Imagine sharing everything with your best friend, including her fiancé. Something Borrowed shares the stories of a successful lawyer, Rachel, who makes a drunken mistake of sleeping with her best friend’s future husband.



Seth Rogen and Zac Efron star in this 2014 comedy featuring a young couple who move into their new home, which ironically is next door to one of the loudest fraternities who do nothing but party.



Vince Vaughn stars as a delivery man who learns he has over 533 children from a sperm donation he made 20 years earlier. Now he must choose whether or not to come forward when 142 of them file a lawsuit to reveal his identity.



Pot dealer David (Jason Sudeikis) goes to extra lengths to get himself out of debt—which includes gathering the town’s misfits together to create a fake family.



