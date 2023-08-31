Shiba Inu price prediction: is now a good time to DCA into SHIB and … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
The recent lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase have resulted in market dips, bringing Shiba Inu to new lows and people are asking, is this a time to buy or not? Tradecurve (TCRV) is a borderless trading platform currently in presale so it is not affected by the recent news. Let’s dive in.
With so many price predictions on the web varying wildly, I asked Bard AI to consider the recent lawsuits in crypto, the fact that SEC Gary Gensler might be getting fired, but also to consider the upcoming release of the Shibarium. Here’s what Bard AI had to say:
Short-term (1-3 months): The market is currently bearish, and SHIB is likely to continue to decline in the short term. However, if the market does bottom out, SHIB could rally to $0.000010 or even $0.000015.
Medium-term (3-6 months): If the market continues to trend upwards, SHIB could reach $0.000020 by the end of the year. However, if the market crashes, SHIB could fall to $0.000005 or even lower.
Long-term (6 months+): If SHIB can continue to gain adoption and utility, it could reach $0.000050 or even $0.000100 in the long term. However, it is important to remember that the crypto market is volatile, and there is no guarantee that SHIB will reach these levels.
Google Bard’s AI predictions seem highly optimistic, given the current price of Shiba Inu.
Another way to look at the question is to consider how much money you could make if Shiba Inu went back to its ATH (All Time high). This might be more of a realistic metric if you have faith in the coin and the ecosystem, since another bull run has the potential to bring altcoins back to their previous heights.
Currently SHIB is trading at $0.00000679, down by 92% from its ATH of $0.00008616. This means that if you invested $1000 today, it would result in a tidy profit of $11,688. Of course it’s hard to say if the market will go up or down over the next weeks and months so dollar cost averaging into the coin might be the way to go if you believe in SHIB.
Tradecurve is a new hybrid trading platform that aims to bring the best of CEXes like Binance, brokerages like IC capital and DEXes like Uniswap.
Given the recent attack on crypto centralized exchanges, the market is feeling generally bearish, with most tokens in the red, but bullish on projects similar to Tradecurve, with some showing gains of 400% over the year to date.
Tradecurve offers more than most, allowing people to trade everything from commodities such as gold and silver, to forex, bonds, stocks and of course crypto.
Like Binance they put a heavy emphasis on learning, to allow both experienced and new traders to be able to use the platform.
When you consider that no KYC is needed, this means that the potential target market is large. Currently many people cannot pass KYC due to regulatory issues in their country, or because they are unbanked.
With Tradecurve and apps like Strike, which don’t require you to have a bank account to buy crypto, this presents an exciting opportunity to welcome more people into the world of finance and trading.
Tradecurve is currently in presale, so is unaffected by temporary swings in price due to market volatility, and those who get in now will receive a price of $0.015. Their minimum launch price is $0.088, and some market analysts have suggested a rise of 100x once it goes live on major exchanges.
If this proves to be correct then that would result in a profit of $57,666.
As the project has the ability to launch the coin at the best possible time, this and the potential for upwards growth, suggests a more appealing risk/reward ratio than Shiba Inu, currently.
