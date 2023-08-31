7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave HBO Max in March 2023 – Collider









‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, ‘Before Sunrise’, and more won’t be streaming for much longer.

March is here, meaning that the Roy family will be back for Succession Season 4 (which marks the final season of the popular drama). Alongside this anticipated HBO Max release are the last bunch of episodes from Season 1 of The Last of Us and the return of Perry Mason. Although you might be easily swayed into prioritizing these original gems as soon as they come out, a couple of top-notch films will be leaving the platform this month so you better keep them in mind before it is too late. From The Suicide Squad to the classic Before franchise, here is a list of recommendations to check out on HBO Max before they are no longer available in the streaming service's catalog.

Leaving on: March 22 | Director: James Gunn

Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman

DC might be introducing a new Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel, but until the time comes for fans to welcome Lady Gaga as the beloved antihero, it is nice to remind ourselves of Margot Robbie's iconic take on the character. In The Suicide Squad (the followup to the 2016 film Suicide Squad), Quinn reunites with villains Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), and other lunatic prisoners from Belle Reve to join Task Force X on a mission at the island of Corto Maltese in exchange for a lighter sentence. Ultimately, their job is to use their high-tech gear to find and kill all the traces of Starro the Conqueror, a giant starfish that could fall into the government's hands. Although the film underperformed at the box office, mainly due to pandemic restrictions, it became a major hit on HBO Max as the most-viewed DCEU project on the platform at the time.

Leaving on: March 31 | Director: Rob Reiner

Cast: Madeline Carroll, Callan McAuliffe, Rebecca de Mornay, Anthony Edwards, John Mahoney

This love story might not have many twists and turns, but it does include that cute and wholesome factor that you also find in films like My Girl. Flipped is about two eighth-graders (also neighbors) who experience romance for the first time despite being total opposites. Before Bryce (Callan McAuliffe) falls for Juli (Madeline Carroll), he grows up hating her with a passion due to the multiple times that she has embarrassed him in public. However, as they reach the end of middle school, Bryce notices that his disdain is starting to turn into something else. Rob Reiner's work in When Harry Met Sally and Stand By Me might receive more recognition nowadays, but this coming-of-age film is just as worthwhile.

Leaving on: March 31 | Director: Ivan Reitman

Cast: Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis, Rick Moranis

"Who you're going to call? Ghostbusters!" This theme song never gets old, and the same is true about this classic film. Although we are glad that remakes revitalize stories so new generations get their chance to experience them, rarely do they live up to the iconic legacy that their predecessors have. The 1984 Ghostbusters is one of these classics that withstands the test of time, because of its humor, its odd-looking ghosts, and its memorable cast. In this film, three parapsychologists decide to open a business with the intent of catching horrific ghosts spread over New York City. It is important to note that Ghostbusters II will also leave HBO Max on the same day as the first installment.

Leaving on: March 31 | Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Jennifer Hudson, Queen Latifah, Alicia Keys, Paul Bettany

If you are in search of an inspirational story with an all-star female ensemble, The Secret Life of Bees should be on your watch list. In this adaptation from the novel by Sue Monk Kidd, Lily (Dakota Fanning) is a teenager with many questions about her mother's death. In an attempt to uncover the truth and escape from her father's abuse, she flees with her caregiver (played by Jennifer Hudson) to South Carolina where she meets the Boatwright sisters. These women welcome Lily with open arms and teach her everything from beekeeping to finding her inner strength. The girl also learns that the answers to her mother's death are even closer to home than she had imagined.

Leaving on: March 31 | Director: Richard Linklater

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy, Andrea Eckert, Hanno Pöschl, Karl Bruckschwaiger

Who's to say that you can't fall in love with a stranger in a matter of one day? Without noticing it, Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline (Julie Delpy) meet on a train ride, and on the spur of the moment, they decide to explore Vienna together for a few hours before he must catch a flight the next day. From visiting tourist attractions to playing games at a fair, these two connect instantaneously, and their bond is put to the test when they remember that they may never see each other again. Before Sunrise is so beloved that it led to two sequels, Before Sunset and Before Midnight. Both the first and second installments from this trilogy will be leaving HBO Max on March 31.

Leaving on: March 31 | Director: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Chloë Grace Moretz, Christopher Lee, Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen

Martin Scorsese is known for his revered filmography, which consists of many partnerships with Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. But while he's best known for his crime and thriller narratives, the director made a bold move when deciding to explore adventure and fantasy through Hugo. The story revolves around Hugo, an orphan who lives in a train station in the 1930s with his uncle. After his father's passing, the boy has nothing but a notebook and an automaton to remind him of the great moments that they shared. As Hugo tries to adapt to his new life, he meets Isabelle and the two embark on a journey filled with mystery and filmmaking in its early stages. This feel-good project garnered 11 Academy Award nominations in 2012 and won five.

Leaving on: March 31 | Director: Michael Showalter

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Vincent D'Onofrio, Mark Wystrach

Jessica Chastain won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye for a reason. Playing 1970s televangelist Tammy Faye, the actress was able to capture the mannerisms and bubbly energy that Tammy exuded on the air despite her career spiraling down. From fraud allegations to scandals, she and her husband Jim (Andrew Garfield) go through thick and thin as they try to maintain the empire that they made for themselves from scratch. This passion project took over a decade to come to fruition, and the performances here really do hit the mark.

