Top 3 unique features of the iPhone 15 Ultra – Gizchina.com









It is most likely that the next gen. iPhone which is the iPhone 15 series will be unveiled in September of this year. Over the past few months, there has been a lot of interest in this series. This is because, according to the most recent info, Apple will continue to make “inter – generational major updates” and bring huge changes to the design and specs of the iPhone 15 series. However, while the company will bring these massive changes, something massive will also happen. The price of the iPhone 15 series, at least the top model which should be iPhone 15 Pro Max or Ultra will increase significantly. According to reports, this device will sell for close to 20,000 yuan ($2,904) making it the most expensive iPhone ever.

Just like other flagship products in the market, the likes of Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and so on, there are reports that Apple will also use the “Ultra” suffix. This means that the company may rename the iPhone 15 Pro Max to iPhone 15 Ultra. In addition, it will increase the specs or hardware difference between the Pro and the Ultra model. Apple intends to make the Ultra model a true industry luxury flagship. Obviously, only a few with very deep pockets will be able to afford this device.

For a mobile phone to cost as much as $3000, then it should come with some really attractive and perhaps exclusive features. So, what are the unique new features of the iPhone 15 Ultra? Let us take a look at some of these new features below

The iPhone 15 Ultra will come with a couple of design changes but the titanium alloy frame stands out. For the first time, a more advanced titanium alloy that is stronger, lighter, and more delicate in texture will be used in the 15 Ultra. The Apple Watch Ultra which also uses the same titanium alloy is quite expensive. The watch costs over 6000 yuan.



The second point is that it is the only one having a periscope telephoto lens. In terms of photography prowess, the Android camp has eclipsed the iPhone. The latter has a leading focal length and image quality thanks to hardware stacks that include a periscope telephoto lens and a super-outsole primary camera. Officials from Apple are also aware of this. To address the gap at the telephoto end, the iPhone 15 Ultra will feature a periscope telephoto lens for the first time, supporting up to 6x optical zoom. It’s intriguing that, even if the iPhone 15 Pro does not have the same layout, it is only offered on the Ultra variant.

Another major change that the iPhone 15 Ultra will bring is the use of a virtual solid-state button. The company will expunge the physical side button and use a virtual solid-state button in their place. The volume and mute buttons on the side of the iPhone’s body are well known and can be used to rapidly and effectively carry out many operations. Apple will eliminate these two physical buttons from the iPhone 15 Ultra in favour of solid-state virtual buttons. It will replicate button feedback through motor vibration. This feature will support more gesture activities, providing fresh surprises with iOS 17. The usage of solid virtual buttons is merely the first step towards Apple’s ultimate goal of exploring the realization of an integrated non-porous body in the future.



Of course, from year to year, one of Apple’s upgrades for its new iPhones is its new chip. The fastest chip in the industry this year should be the new Apple A17 Bionic SoC. The A17 Bionic SoC which is the sole mobile chip built on TSMC’s 3nm tech this year, will ship with both the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra.

The engineering chip has a single-core running score of 3986 points and a multi-core score of 8841 points. The single-core score has increased by around 60%, and the multi-core score has increased by 43% when compared to the A16 processor. Also, there is a decrease in energy consumption, which is a phenomenal performance boost. However, this is not the final model. The final model may be faster or slower than this engineering model.

In addition, the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra will also use Samsung Display’s latest AMOLED screen substrate, with a peak brightness exceeding 2000 nits, bringing the best HDR and Dolby Vision display. This display is even a generation ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra because the latter uses the same screen as the Galaxy S22.

While this may not be unique generally, it will be unique for iPhone users. This will be the first time that an iPhone will come with a USB Type-C charging interface. Of course, Apple does not have a choice, all iPhones from 2024 must use the USB Type-C interface according to EU new laws. So, even if Apple decide not to use this interface for the iPhone 15 series, the iPhone 16 series must use it if it wants to sell in Europe. Apple does not have any intention of using different ports for different regions. So, we expect to see the USB Type-C port on iPhones this year or at most, next year.



However, there are reports that the iPhone 15 standard version still only supports 30W fast charging and USB 2.0 transmission protocol. Only the Pro and Ultra versions support higher power fast charging and USB 3.1 high-speed transmission.

The iPhone 15 Ultra is indeed very attractive in terms of its unique configuration. Judging from Apple’s pricing in previous years, if it is a 1TB large top-end storage version, the price may indeed be close to 20,000 yuan ($2904). It’s just that at such a high price, many people may not buy it. But if Apple wants to launch a phone for such a high price, it will not be expecting many buyers.

Efe Udin, a government tech policy expert is a seasoned tech writer with over seven years of tech writing experience. Efe’s true passion lies in exploring the intersection of technology, politics, and brand feuds.

With an astute understanding of the power dynamics and competitive landscape within the tech world, Efe delves into the intricacies of how technology influences political discourse and how brand rivalries shape the industry.

