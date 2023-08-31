Siri Remote – Apple









The Siri Remote (3rd generation) brings precise control to your Apple TV 4K.¹ Its touch-enabled clickpad lets you select titles, swipe through playlists, and use a circular gesture on the outer ring to find just the scene you’re looking for. With Siri, you can find what you want to watch using your voice. And the latest design includes a USB-C port to quickly recharge.

Siri Remote

User guide

Height: 5.4 inches (136 mm)

Width: 1.4 inches (35 mm)

Depth: 0.36 inch (9.25 mm)

Weight: 2.3 ounces (66 g)²

Microphone for Siri

IR transmitter

USB-C connector for charging

Rechargeable battery providing months of battery life on a single charge (with typical daily usage)

Charging via USB-C cable to computer system or power adapter (each sold separately)

Operating temperature: 32° to 95° F (0° to 35° C)

Nonoperating temperature: –4° to 113° F (–20° to 45° C)

Relative humidity: 5% to 95% noncondensing

Operating altitude: tested up to 10,000 feet (3000 m)

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology

1. Not all content is available in 4K HDR. 4K resolution requires 4K-capable TV. Playback quality will depend on hardware and internet connection.

2. Weight varies by configuration and manufacturing process.

