Echo Disney Plus & Streaming Release Date – ComingSoon.net

The Echo Disney Plus release date will soon be available to here, and viewers are wondering when they can start streaming the TV series.

Echo is the next up in a long line of Disney Plus TV shows focusing on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For any diehard Marvel fans who want to remain updated on everything MCU, Echo will be a must-watch. Daredevil and Kingpin fans should probably tune in, too! Here’s when the show is coming out on Disney Plus.

The Echo Disney Plus release date is November 29, 2023.

The Echo TV series will follow the events of the second Hawkeye season, where Maya Lopez (Echo) confronted Wilson Fisk (Kingpin). Their encounter ended with the sound of a gunshot, though the camera panned at the last moment, leaving the status of both Echo and Kingpin uncertain. Of course, this would be a very underwhelming end for either Echo or Kingpin, so both characters can be assumed alive and ready to make an appearance in Echo and also Daredevil: Born Again.

Echo’s cast includes Alaqua Cox as the titular character, K. Devery Jacobs as Julie, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin. Expect other heroes, villains, and other supporting characters to be revealed closer to release.

Echo is available to watch via streaming on Disney Plus on November 29, 2023. Viewers will be able to stream it at this time.

Current Disney Plus subscribers will be able to watch the series when it airs, and if you haven’t already subscribed to the service, you can do so below:

Echo is being directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie.

Watch the Maya Lopez introduction video below:

Viewers can stream Echo by way of signing up for a Disney Plus account.

Having a Disney Plus account unlocks access to not only Disney movies and TV shows, but also Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star content.

Echo’s official synopsis reads:

Streaming exclusively on Disney+, the origin story of “Echo” revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. “Echo” also stars Chaske Spencer (“Wild Indian,” “The English”), Tantoo Cardinal (“Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Stumptown”), Devery Jacobs (FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” “American Gods”) and Cody Lightning (“Hey, Viktor!” “Four Sheets to the Wind”), with Graham Greene (“1883,” “Goliath”) and Zahn McClarnon (“Dark Winds,” FX’s “Reservation Dogs”).

For more Echo updates, these set photos tease the return of Kingpin. Also, here’s confirmation that both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’ Onofrio will star in Echo.

