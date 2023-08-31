New Valorant Mobile leaks reveal login menu, loading screen – Sportskeeda









Valorant Mobile has recently drawn a lot of attention from the mobile gaming community after more information on the sensational PC title making its way to mobile devices surfaced on the internet.

Now, a handful of new images have been leaked online, creating a buzz among online gamers. There has been chatter within the gaming community about Riot`s Valorant coming to mobile with recent developments adding to the gossip.

A fan account has uploaded the leaked images of Valorant Mobile on Twitter and images reveal what to expect from the lobby screen, loading screen, and login menu. Another leaker, DannyINTEL shared bits of information about Valorant Mobile, stating that some players have been invited to test out the game privately.

The leaked images for the mobile title can be found here, where the fan account uploaded the images on Twitter.

Riot Games announced their goal to lift the standards for First Person Shooter game modes and earn the global community`s respect and trust by providing a better overall experience.

Expanding towards the mobile gaming community, Riot hopes to captivate the player base with an experience of FPS like no other.

The most recent tweets from famous Valorant leakers show that the playtest version of the mobile game is not so different from the version players are used to seeing on their PCs. The login menu, loading screen, and lobby menu look similar to the PC version with the same accent colors and logo styling.

The only difference that can be ascertained is the aspect ratio and resolution. It is possible that these differences will remain when the game launches, considering Riot will need to focus on mobile device-compatibility.

The appearance of Valorant Mobile in the Google Playstore indicates that the developers are pushing the product for selective testing and could potentially go into the alpha testing stage sooner.

Valorant Mobile making its debut on mobile devices would mean that the mobile gaming community will finally have a full-fledged 5v5 FPS game that has a counterpart in the PC competitive esports scene. This new development is expected to attract many new talents into the community.

Refined and balanced games have always received the love and support of the community thoroughly. The community is responsive and aids companies to take the next steps in order to cumulatively improve on such titles and make them a great success. The involvement of fans and players alike in such scenarios is spectacular to watch.

