Turkish Embrace Crypto Stablecoins Like Tether (USDT) as Lira … – Bloomberg









Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Bloomberg Daybreak Australia. Live from New York and Sydney. The latest news impacting markets, business and finance around the world.

Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.

Ashlee Vance explores innovations in new tech, software, engineering, and science in places outside of Silicon Valley.

Philippine FX Market Closed Sept. 1, Bankers’ Group Says

Australia Set to Reduce Wheat Forecast on Drier, Hotter Conditions

Canada Launches Challenges to US Softwood Lumber Duties

Lula Seeks to Spend More, Close Budget Gap With Taxes in 2024

New ECB Inflation Outlook to Be Similar to June, Guindos Says

How the UK Is Managing the Spread of a New Covid Variant: Q&A

Kylie Jenner Has Explored Buying Back Coty’s $600 Million Stake in Her Makeup Brand

India Seeks to Top Its Moon Landing with Spacecraft to Study Sun

Google Alleges ‘Deep-Seated Bias’ by DOJ Top Antitrust Official

Broadcom Gives Downbeat Forecast, Signaling Sluggish Chip Demand

The Tropical Island With the Hot Domain Name

UK MPs Propose Allies Form AI Union to Guard Against Adversaries

Baidu, SenseTime Among First Firms to Win China AI Approval

Argentina Presidential Candidate Bullrich Unveils Economy Chief Ahead of Election

Gabon to Swear In Transitional President After OPEC Member Coup

Money-Market Fund Assets Climb to Fresh Record $5.58 Trillion

Kuwait Wealth Fund’s London Arm Manages $250 Billion in Assets

Tommy Bahama Owner Cuts Outlook on Impact from Deadly Maui Fire

Fanatics Hopes Merchandise Giveaway Will Boost Sports-Betting Effort

Why Xi Should Talk Less Politics and More Economics

In China, ‘Stay-at-Home Child’ Has Become a Full-Time Job

How Japan Can Make Itself America’s Best Ally

Is Carlos Alcaraz the Next Billion-Dollar Tennis Player?

Can You Name These Cities?

How a Tiny Mexican Border City Built a Budget Dental Empire

NJ Transit Workers Vote to Strike, But Walk-Off Risk Likely Months Away

Canada Warns LGBTQ Travelers on Risks of Visiting Some US States

Investors With $8 Trillion Target Australia Over Climate Change

Canada to Reveal Plan for Emissions Cap on Oil and Gas This Fall

Why Housing Reform Worked in Montana

Biden Offers Airports in Atlantic City, on Canadian Border to House NYC Migrants

Nearly Five Years After Fires, Recovery in Paradise Holds Lessons for Lahaina

Binance Offers Incentives to Accelerate Shift From Stablecoin to Fresh Alternatives

Jump’s Crypto Specialists Depart for Blockchain-Focused Startup

Grayscale Ruling Not Enough to Halt Bitcoin’s Two-Month Losing Streak

Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

People in Turkey are running to the crypto market as a haven against the collapsing lira currency.

source







