Windows Central Podcast #321: Surface Go 4 with ARM gets … – Yahoo Life

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss the leak of Microsoft's StagingTool that unlocks hidden Windows 11 features, the RGB option coming to Windows 11, Windows 11 preview build 23516, Microsoft's Surface Go 4 getting postponed, everything we know about the Surface Laptop Go 3, the brilliant Robo & Kala 2-in-1 Laptop, review Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 & Flip 5, and more!
Microsoft accidentally leaks internal tool that can enable hidden Windows 11 features – Windows Central
Microsoft forgot to mention this awesome RGB option coming to Windows 11 – Windows Central
Windows 11 is getting true HDR desktop wallpaper support – Windows Central
Microsoft postpones Surface Go 4 with ARM – Windows Central
Surface Laptop Go 3: Specs, features, and everything we know so far – Windows Central
Don't waste your money on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 – Windows Central
This might be the BEST deal I've ever seen on a Windows 11 device – Windows Central
Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.
Daniel Rubino
Zac Bowden
Download directly: Audio
Listen via Spotify
Subscribe via iTunes
Subscribe via RSS
Subscribe via Google Play Music
Subscribe via Pocket Casts
Watch the live stream video archive
Microsoft is rolling out Windows Copilot in preview today. Windows 11 Insiders in the Beta Channel can install a preview build that offers the first semi-public availability for the AI-infused sidebar announced at Build 2023. “This first preview focuses on our integrated UI experience, with additional functionality coming down the road in future previews,” the company wrote in a blog post today.
This Android-based iPad alternative is a sweet 30% off — and it's an entertainment beast.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde make their picks against the spread for the biggest games of Week 1 of the college football season.
A certified financial therapist adds that money often represents power in a relationship, which can cause deep issues.
Get ready for the lushest lashes of your life. Best $5 I've ever spent!
Kayla Malec is a Gen Z influencer with over 12 million followers on TikTok and 1.32 million subscribers on YouTube, where she documents her self-described "crazy" life.
How accurate are at-home COVID tests and can they pick up new variants, such as Eris and Pirola? Here's what you should know.
Ciryl Gane came into the UFC on a roll, but has now lost two of his last three fights and is looking to make changes.
"Sound of Freedom," "Spider-Verse" and a resurgent "Elemental" helped power a $4B summer. And then there was "The Flash."
A spending war between billionaires battling for control of professional pickleball has thrown the sport's future into chaos.
Home Latest News Windows Central Podcast #321: Surface Go 4 with ARM gets … –...