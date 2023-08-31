New HBO Max Shows and Movies in April 2023 – TV Guide

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Somebody Somewhere is coming sometime
The best new shows on HBO and HBO Max in April is no doubt highlighted by the final season of Bill Hader’s Barry, television’s best dark comedy about an assassin who catches the acting bug. But April also brings another of HBO’s best shows, the darling indie comedy Somebody Somewhere, back for a second season. Toward the end of the month is the premiere of Love & Death, David E. Kelly’s new miniseries about Candy Montgomery, the housewife who was accused of murdering her friend in Texas.
Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of everything else coming to HBO and HBO Max in April, and everything that’s leaving HBO Max, too.
Last month’s guide: New HBO Max Shows and Movies (March 2023)
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
HBO Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on HBO Max make it to HBO. We’ll designate HBO Max exclusives where appropriate.
The final season of the dark hitman dramedy will find Barry (Bill Hader) in prison after that grand betrayal courtesy of his former acting teacher, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). Barry is one of those shows where you think you know exactly where it’s going, and you sort of do, but the minds behind it are so smart that they always make the journey a whole lot of fun to watch. We’ll miss it, but we can’t wait to see how this final act plays out. –Allison Picurro [Trailer]
The second season of one of 2022’s best new shows that you probably didn’t watch (shame on you) has that same feel-good snuggly comedy with moments of inclusive jubilation. This season, Sam (Bridget Everett) is moving on from her sister’s untimely death, which leave her open to new things, like working with a singing teacher and sharing more charming in-car conversations with her best friend Joel (Jeff Hiller). [Trailer]
You’ve seen the story of Candy Montgomery unfold on Hulu’s Candy, but now it gets HBO-ified. Elizabeth Olsen leaves the confines of WandaVision‘s Westview for the suburbs of Wylie, Texas, to play Montgomery, who was accused of murdering her friend Betty Gore with an axe after having an affair with her husband. The limited series was written by the indefatigable David E. Kelley, and also stars Jesse Plemons, Krysten Ritter, Lily Rabe, and Patrick Fugit. [Trailer]
More on HBO and HBO Max:
April 1
The Blue Lagoon, 1980
Breathe, 2017 (HBO)
The Brother’s Warner, 2007
The Circle, 2017 (HBO)
Clean and Sober, 1988 (HBO)
The Cold Light of Day, 2012 (HBO)
Coraline, 2009 (HBO)
City by the Sea, 2002 (HBO)
Dark Blue, 2002 (HBO)
Drive Angry, 2011 (HBO)
Dumb & Dumber To, 2014 (HBO)
Enter the Warrior’s Gate, 2016 (HBO)
Entertainment, 2015 (HBO)
Evan Almighty, 2007 (HBO)
Experimenter, 2015 (HBO)
Ghost, 1990 (HBO)
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, 2009 (HBO)
Harriet The Spy, 1996 (HBO)
Hit & Run, 2012 (HBO)
Homegrown, Season 3
The Host, 2007 (HBO)
House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)
The House Bunny, 2008
Hunter Killer, 2018 (HBO)
I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)
Iris, 2014 (HBO)
The Kid, 2019 (HBO)
Kiss the Girls, 1997 (HBO)
Knowing, 2009 (HBO)
Land of the Pharaohs, 1955
The Last Circus, 2010 (HBO)
The Last Days on Mars, 2013 (HBO)
Lemon, 2017 (HBO)
Let’s Be Cops, 2014 (HBO)
Letters To Juliet, 2010 (HBO)
A Lion is in the Streets, 1953
The Long Riders, 1980 (HBO)
Lucy, 2014 (HBO)
Monos, 2019 (HBO)
Mud, 2013 (HBO)
Music Within, 2007 (HBO)
Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
Noma: My Perfect Storm, 2015 (HBO)
No Way Out, 1987 (HBO)
One Missed Call, 2008 (HBO)
Outlaws, 2017 (HBO)
Outrage, 2009 (HBO)
The Piece Maker, Season 1 (Magnolia)
Push, 2009 (HBO)
Rachel, Rachel, 1968
Results, 2015 (HBO)
Safe Haven, 2013 (HBO)
Safe in Hell, 1931
School Life, 2016 (HBO)
Smokin’ Aces, 2006 (HBO)
The Smurfs 2, 2013
The Smurfs Movie, 2011
The Soloist, 2009 (HBO)
Spring Breakers, 2012 (HBO)
Storm Warning, 1951
The Strawberry Blonde, 1941
Taken 3, 2014 (HBO)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006
Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)
Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster), 2015 (HBO)
Valkyrie, 2008 (HBO)
Walker: Independence, 2023
The Wave, 2016 (HBO)
We Are The Best!, 2014 (HBO)
White God, 2014 (HBO)
Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)
April 3
Royal Crackers, Season 1
April 4
Craig of the Creek, Season 4E
April 6
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
The Winchesters, Season 1
April 7
Kung Fu, Season 3
Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO)
April 9
Happy to be Home with the Benkos, Season 1
April 11
U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland
The Last Ship, 2014
April 13
Titans, Max Original Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere
April 14
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
#BringBackAlice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Clone High, 2002
April 16
100 Foot Wave, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Barry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
April 17
Para – We Are King (Para – Wir Sind King), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
April 18
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1D
April 19
U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico
Highlights: U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico
April 20
Fired on Mars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
April 21
Diary of an Old Home, Season 2
Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 3
April 23
Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor, Special
Somebody Somewhere, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
April 27
The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Love & Death, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
April 28
Headless Chickens (Pollos sin cabeza), Max Original
Warner Bros. 100 Years, Max Original Docu Series Premiere
April 29
Moonage Daydream, 2022
April 2
Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell, 2013
April 4
We’re The Millers, 2013 (HBO)
April 5
The Inside Story, 1948
Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)
April 11
Adult Swim Yule Log (aka The Fireplace)
April 12
About Face: Supermodels Then and Now, 2012 (HBO)
April 13
The Last Duel, 2021
Game Theory With Bomani Jones, Season 1
April 18
The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017
April 24
Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!, 2022
April 27
Malignant, 2021 (HBO)
April 30
47 Ronin, 2013 (HBO)
3 Godfathers, 1948
Accepted, 2006 (HBO)
The Adventures of Robin Hood, 1938
A Private War, 2018 (HBO)
An American in Paris, 1951
The American President, 1995
Any Given Sunday, 1999
Australia, 2008 (HBO)
Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)
Ben-Hur, 1959
Black Legion, 1937
Blade, 1998
Blood Diamond, 2006
Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)
The Bodyguard, 1992
Boogie Nights, 1997
The Book of Eli, 2010
The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)
The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)
Bringing up Baby, 1938
Brothers By Blood, 2020 (HBO)
Cabaret, 1972
Caddyshack, 1980
Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)
Carefree, 1938
Car on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958
The Champ, 1979
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)
A Christmas Story, 1983
Citizen Kane, 1941
College, 2008 (HBO)
Colors, 1988 (HBO)
Confessions of a Nazi Spy, 1939
Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011
Creed, 2015
Creed II, 2018
A Damsel in Distress, 1937
Deep Blue Sea, 1999
Demolition Man, 1993
Designing Woman, 1957
Devil’s Due, 2014 (HBO)
Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
Enter The Dragon, 1973
Escape Plan 2: Hades, 2018 (HBO)
The Expendables 2, 2012
The Expendables 3, 2014
The Expendables, 2010
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Fashions of 1934, 1934
Final Destination, 2002
Frailty, 2001 (HBO)
The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)
Friday, 1995
Frida, 2002 (HBO)
The Fugitive, 1993
Generation Por Que?, 2021 (HBO)
Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993
Graffiti Bridge, 1990 (HBO)
The Great Gatsby, 2013
Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
The Hangover Part II, 2011
The Hangover Part III, 2013
Happy Feet, 2006
Happy Feet Two, 2011
He’s Just Not That Into You, 2009
High Society, 1956
Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)
House Party, 1990
House Party 2, 1991
House Party 3, 1994
House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute, 2001
How the West Was Won, 1962
I Am Legend, 2007
I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002
Interview with the Vampire, 1994
Jezebel, 1938
Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)
King Kong, 1933
La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding), 2020 (HBO)
Life Of Crime, 2013 (HBO)
Lethal Weapon, 1987
Lethal Weapon 2, 1989
Lethal Weapon 3, 1992
Lethal Weapon 4, 1998
Little Shop of Horrors, 1986
Little Women, 1949
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Magnum Force, 1973
The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World, 2003 (HBO)
Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
Menace II Society, 1993
Misery, 1990
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
Murder by Numbers, 2002
Murder In The First, 1995 (HBO)
The Music Man, 1962
Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935
My Life In Ruins, 2009 (HBO)
Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)
The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)
Next Friday, 2000
Nightmare Alley, 2021
The Notebook, 2004
Nothing But Trouble, 1991 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eight, 2018
Once Upon A Time In Brooklyn, 2013 (HBO)
One For The Money, 2012 (HBO)
The Philadelphia Story, 1940
Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa), 2020 (HBO)
Point Break, 1991
Poltergeist, 1982
Purple Rain, 1984
The Queen, 2006 (HBO)
Race, 2016 (HBO)
Ready Player One, 2018
Red, 2010 (HBO)
The Replacements, 2000
Risky Business, 1983
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)
Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)
The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)
Safe, 2012 (HBO)
San Francisco, 1936
Se7en, 1995
Shaft, 1971
Shall We Dance, 1937
The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
Shutter, 2010 (HBO)
Silent Hill: Revelation 3d, 2012 (HBO)
Sleeping With The Enemy, 1991 (HBO)
The Smurfs 2, 2013
The Smurfs (Movie), 2011
Snakes on a Plane, 2006
Something Borrowed, 2011 (HBO)
Space Jam, 1996
St. Elmo’s Fire, 1985
Stargate, 1994 (HBO)
A Star is Born, 1954
A Star is Born, 1976
The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)
Stuck On You, 2003 (HBO)
Superbad, 2007
Taxi Driver, 1976
Tenet, 2020
Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (HBO)
This Is the End, 2013
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
A Time to Kill, 1996
To Have and to Have Not, 1944
Top Hat, 1935
Training Day, 2001
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948
Twilight Zone: The Movie, 1983 (HBO)
Twister, 1996
Unbroken, 2014 (HBO)
U.S. Marshals, 1998
The Unsinkable Molly Brown, 1964
The Vanishing Of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)
Wag the Dog, 1997
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Westworld (Movie), 1973
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, 1962
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Where Eagles Dare, 1968
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966
The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
The Wings of Eagles, 1957
The Witches of Eastwick, 1987
The Witches, 1990
True Crime, 1999 (HBO)
Wyatt Earp, 1994
You Got Served, 2004
You, Me And Dupree, 2006 (HBO)
Young Adult, 2021 (HBO)
You’ve Got Mail, 1998