PancakeSwap (CAKE) Gains, Sparklo (SPRK) To Enter Top 100, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Moves Sideways | – Bitcoinist









Today, a significant fraction of the cryptocurrency market has witnessed positive price movement, propelled by the soaring performance of PancakeSwap (CAKE). Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) price movement still remains unclear. On the other hand, industry experts are forecasting a remarkable 40x surge in the value of Sparklo’s SPRK, an innovative token presently priced at just $0.030. This creates an excellent chance for investors to enter the market before the price increases.

Sparklo, a pioneering Web3 platform, is poised to revolutionize fractionalized investments in precious metals using NFTs. By leveraging Sparklo’s platform, investors will be able to buy and own NFTs that represent fractions of precious metals. Additionally, Sparklo (SPRK) aims to seal strategic partnerships with esteemed jewelry stores, granting investors exclusive privileges to the latest jewelry offerings.

Meanwhile, Sparklo has successfully undergone an InterFi Network integration and a KYC audit. Currently, in the second phase of its token presale, the SPRK token is available at only $0.03. As global inflation rates continue to rise, investors are actively seeking avenues to safeguard their wealth.

Investing in precious metals through SPRK tokens emerges as an enticing choice, serving as a reliable hedge against inflationary pressures. Meanwhile, Sparklo’s roadmap outlines three distinct stages of development. The project plans to pursue a listing on Uniswap, CoinMarketCap, and CoinGecko in the coming months.

PancakeSwap’s (CAKE) price has sharply dropped since breaking down from an ascending support line on April 20th, hitting a new yearly low of $1.50 on May 26th. While there has been a subsequent bounce, PancakeSwap’s (CAKE) price remains significantly below the key resistance level at $2.70.

If PancakeSwap’s (CAKE) upward trend continues, it could reach that resistance level. However, a downward movement could result in a decline toward the nearest support at $0.70. Currently, the price of PancakeSwap (CAKE) stands at $1.67. This indicates a 12.13% price increase in the last 24 hours. The trading volume of PancakeSwap (CAKE) has decreased by 26% in the last 24 hours to $20,395,890.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has witnessed an upward trend in recent trading sessions, successfully surpassing a notable resistance level. Within the past 24 hours, Dogecoin (DOGE) observed a 1.08% increase, reaching $0.072, and over the last week, Dogecoin (DOGE) experienced a 0.30% appreciation.

Technical analysis indicates the potential for upcoming bullish momentum as buying strength aims for recovery. The immediate resistance level for Dogecoin (DOGE) stands at $0.075. If this level is exceeded, it could trigger a rally toward the $0.078 mark. On the other hand, if Dogecoin (DOGE) fails to maintain its current price level, there is a possibility of a decline to $0.070, and potentially even below $0.069.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

