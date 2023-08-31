iPhone 15 Pro Max Likely to Start at $1199 to $1299, Says Analyst – MacRumors









Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will likely be more expensive than the current models, according to Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays. Long said this information is based on conversations with supply chain companies in Asia.



In a research note this month, obtained by MacRumors, Long said he expects the iPhone 15 Pro to cost up to $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max to be $100 to $200 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He believes pricing will remain similar for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models.

Based on Long’s estimates, pricing for the iPhone 15 lineup in the U.S. could be as follows:

Rumors suggest the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature an upgraded Telephoto lens with periscope technology that enables up to 5-6x zoom without blur, compared to 3x on iPhone 14 Pro models. This feature is not expected to be available on the smaller iPhone 15 Pro this year, which could contribute to the Pro Max seeing a bigger price increase. Long believes the periscope lens will add around $50 to the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s bill of materials.

Price estimates for future iPhones should always be treated with some skepticism, as they are merely educated guesses and are not always correct. For example, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted price increases for the iPhone 14 Pro models last year, but the devices ended up having the same prices as the previous generation.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup in September, despite reports of a temporary display-related manufacturing issue for the Pro models. Other rumored features for the Pro models include a USB-C port, titanium frame, customizable Action button, faster A17 Bionic chip, thinner bezels around the display, Wi-Fi 6E support, increased RAM, upgraded Ultra Wideband chip, and more, so all of the new features coupled with inflationary pressures could warrant price hikes. It would be the first price increase for the high-end iPhone models since the iPhone X and iPhone XS Max, which started at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg‘s Debby Wu and Takashi Mochizuki reported that Apple was considering raising the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro models by an unspecified amount, so multiple sources have reported this possibility. We’ll find out for sure when Apple unveils the iPhone 15 lineup in just a few months from now.

