The Amazon Echo Show 10 is 22% off today – ZDNet

From using voice commands to adjust my lighting to helping me cook recipes, my smart home system is a huge asset to my daily life. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your smart home system or starting one, Amazon has made it easier. As a part of its daily deals, the Amazon Echo Show 10 smart home hub is discounted by 22%, and you can pick it up for only $195.

While it may seem like a steep price, the specs alone make this a truly worthy investment. The 10.1-inch HD screen doubles as a tablet, offering the ability to conduct video calls, walk you through recipes, and catch your favorite TV shows while hanging out in the kitchen or living room. The 13MP camera auto-frames and will keep you front and center thanks to its automatic motion sensing.

It also doubles as a speaker system to deliver high audio quality, and you can stream your favorite tunes or podcasts from the hub, whether it’s Amazon Music, Spotify, or another streamer. When not in use, the screen can display reminders, family photos, and more.

For those worried about privacy, the top of the display features a dedicated camera shutter button. Simply flip the button to for peace of mind when the camera isn’t in use. Personally, my camera gets the best use when I’m traveling, because it allows me to check on my home and my pets with Amazon Guard Plus.

It was designed with recycled plastics, aluminum, and fabric to keep it eco-friendly, and it’s very easy to set up. Just plug it in, connect it to the internet, sign into your Amazon account, and you are ready to go.

22% off on this smart home hub is one of the best deals we’ve seen since the Black Friday deals last November. We don’t expect it to drop back down to the $170 price tag any time soon, so if this is the best home hub for you, add it to your cart before the $195 deal expires.

