The 10 Best Movies Added To Netflix In July 2023 (Updated) – Forbes

Welcome back, film enthusiasts, to an update on the cinematic delights recently added to Netflix’s NFLX diverse library. Just when you thought you had explored all of Netflix’s nooks and crannies, they’ve slipped some more alluring gems into the mix this past week. The streaming giant, notorious for its evolving roster, is true to form—surprising us once again with a blend of critically acclaimed masterpieces, uncharted indies, and nostalgic throwbacks.

These ten additions, now just a click away from your living room, offer an eclectic feast of storytelling that mirrors the vast expanse of human experience and creativity. Below, you’ll find what I believe to be the ten best options for your viewing pleasure. And at the bottom of this article, you’ll find every single new movie added to Netflix so far in July 2023.

The Out-Laws, directed by Tyler Spindel, is an action-packed comedy that unravels an uncanny series of events. Adam DeVine plays Owen Browning, a diligent bank manager, who finds his world turned upside down when he suspects his quirky in-laws, starring Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan, and Ellen Barkin, of being notorious bandits. As his wedding approaches, chaos and hilarity ensue, leading to an unexpected adventure that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

WHAM!, a compelling documentary directed by Chris Smith, marks the 40th anniversary of Wham’s debut album “Fantastic.” Featuring archival footage and interviews, it celebrates the iconic English pop duo, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley. The film offers an insider’s perspective into their journey from childhood friends to becoming one of the 80’s biggest pop sensations. Fans and newcomers alike will enjoy this intimate and nostalgic look at the rise, reign, and legacy of Wham!

In Seasons, director Easy Ferrer invites viewers into a heartwarming narrative of love and friendship. Lovi Poe and Carlo Aquino, play best friends who, after a series of failed relationships, dare to venture into love’s unpredictable territory once again. As they navigate the complexities of their emotions, they might just discover that what they were seeking was right in front of them all along. This Filipino romantic comedy promises to tug at the heartstrings with its delightful blend of humor, camaraderie, and romance.

In Rebelión, directed by José Luis Rugeles, immerse yourself in the tormented life of Joe Arroyo, the famed Colombian salsa singer. Portrayed by Jhon Narváez, Arroyo’s life, marred by claustrophobic turmoil, finds a powerful outlet in his soul-stirring music. His unique voice became a beacon of emotion and a testament to his unfettered genius. Experience the highs and lows of a legend who defied boundaries and transformed the music scene forever.

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid, directed by Max Salomon, embarks on a thrilling archaeological expedition in the sands of Saqqara. Renowned Egyptologists Drs. Zahi Hawass and Mostafa Waziri seek to uncover Egypt’s buried treasures. Their quest for a long-lost pyramid and an ancient tomb pulls viewers into a riveting narrative that unfolds with every grain of sand. This captivating documentary series offers viewers a unique opportunity to step into the past and uncover the secrets of an ancient civilization.

Kick-Ass, directed by Matthew Vaughn, turns the superhero genre on its head with unapologetic audacity. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Nicolas Cage, it follows a regular teenager who decides to become a real-life superhero, diving headfirst into a world of excitement and danger. Filled with edge-of-your-seat action sequences, this film balances humor and high stakes in a way that is entirely its own. Expect the unexpected in this bold, entertaining spin on the superhero narrative that truly lives up to its name.

In Liar Liar, directed by Tom Shadyac, comedy legend Jim Carrey gives one of his most memorable performances. Carrey stars as a fast-talking attorney, who after his son makes a birthday wish, finds himself unable to lie for 24 hours. This hilarious premise leads to many laugh-out-loud moments as Carrey’s character struggles to navigate his professional and personal life without lying. The result is an uproarious comedy that also manages to offer some heartfelt insights into the importance of honesty and integrity.

Bridesmaids, directed by Paul Feig, offers a riotous and touching look at the chaos and camaraderie of wedding preparations. Kristen Wiig shines as the beleaguered maid of honor trying to navigate the many pre-wedding disasters and an eccentric group of bridesmaids that includes scene-stealer Melissa McCarthy. Filled with genuine humor, emotion, and unforgettable comedic set pieces, this film manages to be both wildly funny and deeply heartfelt. It’s a modern comedy classic that showcases the talent of its exceptional ensemble cast and the universal humor and heartbreak of friendship.

J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek revitalizes the iconic sci-fi franchise with a thrilling narrative and a fresh, energetic cast. The film stars Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto as the legendary duo, Captain Kirk and Spock, who must work together to save the universe from a formidable foe. With its combination of thrilling action, emotional depth, and respectful nods to its source material, this reboot of the Star Trek series is a riveting adventure that appeals to both longtime fans and newcomers. This space odyssey is a celebration of the enduring power of friendship and shared destiny.

Snow White & the Huntsman, directed by Rupert Sanders, reinvents the classic fairy tale with a dark, visually stunning twist. The film stars Kristen Stewart as Snow White, Charlize Theron as the Evil Queen, and Chris Hemsworth as the huntsman who becomes Snow White’s unlikely protector. The movie weaves a captivating tale of courage and self-discovery, set against the backdrop of a breathtakingly beautiful and perilous landscape. It’s a fantastical epic that combines classic storytelling with dramatic action sequences and visual spectacle to create a fairy tale for a new generation.

