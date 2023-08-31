Disney+ Debuts ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Trailer – The Walt Disney Company









Peter Pan & Wendy, a live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic, will begin streaming April 28, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. Today, Walt Disney Studios released a teaser trailer for the original movie, inviting audiences to experience the timeless adventure featuring the beloved characters like never before.

Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, Wendy encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.



The film stars Jude Law, Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan. Peter Pan & Wendy is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by Lowery & Toby Halbrooks, based on the novel by Barrie and the animated film Peter Pan. Jim Whitaker is the producer, with Adam Borba, Thomas M. Hammel, and Halbrooks serving as executive producers.

“In making Peter Pan & Wendy, we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney’s animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure,” Lowery says. “Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen; I’m excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective.”



