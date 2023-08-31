AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the 2023 … – AT&T Newsroom

DALLAS, June 13, 2023
AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the 2023 Bank of America C-Suite Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Tune in live or for replay as we webcast a chat with Pascal Desroches, chief financial offer, AT&T Inc., on June 20, 2023.
Key Takeaways:
AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a fireside chat with Pascal Desroches, chief financial officer, AT&T Inc., at the Bank of America C-Suite Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, June 20, 2023. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 8:05 a.m. ET.
The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.
*About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.
