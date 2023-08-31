What Is Tron? Where Can You Buy Tron Cryptocurrency In India? – NDTV Profit









Tron’s native coin is called Tronix (TRX)

Cryptocurrency has offered a diverse set of options for investors. From Bitcoin to Ethereum, there are many crypto coins to choose from and they carry both benefits and shortcomings. Improvement is the new buzzword in the crypto industry and many new platforms are being built or modified to maximise the appeal of these virtual coins.

Tron is one of the latest coins that promise to minimise the expense incurred by investors to start trading in it. Developed in 2017 by tech entrepreneur Justin Sun, Tron is a blockchain-based decentralised digital platform and its native coin is called Tronix (TRX). Tron is aimed at democratising the content distribution industry through permissionless protocols.

Tron And Smart Contracts



Allowing smart contracts, Tron helps developers build and deploy decentralised applications (dApps) that can be designed for practically any purpose — including online games, decentralised exchanges, yield farms and open lending platforms. Tron’s fundamental goal is to give people access to content that isn’t restricted by geography, censorship, or limits. Users of the network use TRX to pay the content creators to access their applications without needing any corporate middlemen such as Amazon or Netflix. Simply put, it means those who own Tron will have absolute control over the data they create, including how it is distributed to the audience. Users can store their crypto assets on a desktop, mobile phone, or hardware wallet.

Tron Foundation

Tron, which had more than 50 million accounts as of August this year, includes a number of features that help achieve this goal. Backed by the Tron Foundation — a Singapore-based non-profit that assists with the development of the ecosystem, Tron has now become one of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation and briefly also held a place among the top 10. Tron offers zero transaction fees.

How Can It Be Bought In India?

Tron coins can be bought in India from any of the major exchanges – such as WazirX, Zebpay, CoinSwitch Kuber, CoinDCX.

