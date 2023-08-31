‘L.A. Law’ Full Series Streaming on Amazon Prime Video August 1 – TVLine









By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No, the full library of L.A. Law episodes that were meant to hit Amazon Prime Video today did not fall down an elevator shaft. (What? Too soon, Shays family…?)

The iconic NBC drama, which was the 14th most requested series not streaming in a recent TVLine survey, was supposed to be available on Prime Video beginning today, my birthday , Aug. 1.

But as many a commenter on TVLine’s What to Watch column for Tuesday noted, the L.A. Law episodes do appear on the Prime Video hub, but they are slapped with aggravating “This video is currently unavailable to watch in your location” and “This video is currently unavailable” messages.

Always looking to dial down our readers’ disappointment, TVLine looked into the “missing” episodes and confirmed that 132 of them will indeed be made available today (“within the next few hours,” I was told at 1:30 pm ET).

We also heard that due to a delay in the delivery of the remaining 40 episodes, those will go up a bit later than the others.

So, spread the word, you McKenzie Brackmaniacs!

UPDATE: As of 3:30 pm ET, it appears that many (and perhaps all) episodes are now streamable!

Created by Steven Bochco and Terry Louise Fisher, L.A. Law debuted on NBC in September 1986 and ran for eight seasons. The original main cast consisted of Harry Hamlin, Corbin Bernsen, Jill Eikenberry (what was the Venus Butterfly?!), Alan Rachins, Michele Greene, Jimmy Smits, Michael Tucker, Susan Ruttan, Richard Dysart and Susan “I Think I Love You” Dey.

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Comment *

Name *

Email * Your email address will not be published. We will notify you when someone replies.

Website







Δ

Thanks for following up Matt! Much appreciated!

#TVLineCares

Happy birthday! (mine, too)

Happy Birthday to you as well!😊

Thank you Matt !! and Hapoy Birthday!

now find the lost original 90210 eps! (season 7 finale when Kelly was shot at LAX)

Thanks Matt! We can always count on TVLine to get the scoops.

Worst part of watching “L.A. Law”… realizing that it’s 2023, and you have Arnie Becker’s old haircut.

So far – Season 1 Episodes MISSING:

S01E05

S01E07

S01E13

S01E16

S01E22

S01E23

Season 2 is missing random episodes as well. Maybe this was a discount version of LA Law.

Wish they’d finish releasing the remaining seasons on dvd.

I paid a pretty penny to buy the UK dvd release of the complete series a few years ago on eBay because I doubt a proper US release will happen for the remaining seasons.

Happy Birthday Matt!

Happy Birthday Matt!🎉🥳🎂

Thanks for the update but not available in Canada which is disappointing.

There are missing episodes in each season, and not just a couple. Procedural or not you want to see all the episodes. What’s going on here? And if it’s a musical licensing issue gets those rights!

Release Seasons 4 through 8 on DVD

Not available here in the UK at ALL

Happy Belated Birthday!!!!!!!

The same “missing episode” affliction affects NEWHART on Amazon Prime too.

I’ve already watched the first 3 eps. Jimmy Smits is just fine !!

There are still episodes missing on l.a law on amazon prime

It seems to me that these episodes have either been cut or re edited in some way. My recollection of Season One in particular is very strong and it seems that entire scenes have either been deleted or bits have been stuffed into the episode recaps you see before each episode begins. In particular the scene where the lawyer shot himself in court was deleted and the scene with Mike Kuzak crying during the Christmas party on the back stairs was also nowhere to be seen.

Sid’s suicide was not edited out. The entire episode is missing.

Four days later and there are still missing episodes. Music rights? Please keep following up. Seems like the same episodes that were missing the last time it was available on Amazon Prime.

Missing episodes of L A Law are still missing and today is August 9, 2023.

As of today episodes are still missing. I’ve finished season 1 episode 4. There is no 5. I won’t continue season 1 until rectified. Please follow up

Today, STILL so many episodes missing. What’s going on??

There are not there as of today august 18.

As of Aug 22 still missing episodes.

I’m watching L.A. Law on Prime and noticed some episodes are being skipped.

Why aren’t all the episodes being shown in each season? It’s frustrating.

I’ve had to go back and forth, from Prime to You Tube and back again. Some episodes just aren’t out there but most are. Pain in the behind but worth it.

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

source







