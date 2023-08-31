GTA 5 receives a new update today (2023): Download size, online platforms, and more – Sportskeeda









GTA 5 received a new performance update today, February 28, 2023, which fixed major security flaws and many other performance issues. According to renowned Rockstar insider Tez2 on Twitter, the game has received a new patch on all major platforms, including PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The patch notes are quite comprehensive, listing numerous fixes for major issues that gamers have been facing over the past couple of weeks. Here are the update’s build versions on different consoles:

This article will share the complete patch notes of GTA 5’s new update today, highlighting the fixes for all platforms.

In his Twitter post, Tez2 reported that the new GTA 5 update patch is around 400MB – 1GB in size, depending on the platform. Here’s a complete list of patch notes available, as per the Rockstar Games support page:

Security

Game Stability and Performance

Another notable insider, Liam, also shared an after-patch in-game image of GTA 5 and displayed the improved reflections in the mirrors. The issue was first reported last month when gamers on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S were unable to see reflections on the in-game mirrors in Performance Mode.

This update is the latest in Rockstar Games’ efforts to improve the game and strengthen the online lobbies for more secure gameplay. However, players should note that it doesn’t fix the God Mode glitch, and a background update to patch it could be expected to arrive soon.

