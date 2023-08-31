Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For May 2023 Available Now – GameSpot









An iconic racing game and a soothing puzzle-platformer headline the month of May.

May 5, 2023

May’s Xbox Games with Gold lineup includes two games, both of which are playable on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The two free titles are Star Wars Episode I Racer and Hoa, and one of them is available to claim now.

Star Wars Episode I Racer is up for grabs through May 31, sending players back to 1999. This game allows players to relive the iconic podracing moments from Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, and features 21 different racers to choose from, including Anakin Skywalker. Racer first launched in 1999 for the Nintendo 64 before being ported to modern platforms in 2020.

Hoa will also come to the service and will be available from May 16 to June 15. This is a stunning puzzle-platformer with a hand-painted art style that will surely captivate its audience. It’s designed to be relaxing, thanks in part to its serene music and soundtrack, along with its inviting visuals.

Remember, you need an active Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate membership in order to access these titles at no additional cost. Once you claim the freebies, you’ll be able to play them as long as you remain a subscriber.

