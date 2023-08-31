Superpro IPTV Set Up for FireStick – 9800 Channels for $17 – Fire Stick Tricks

Fire Stick Tricks
Everything About Amazon Fire TV Stick
Last updated By
This guide details how to install Superpro IPTV on FireStick. The instructions below apply to all Amazon Fire TV products, including FireStick 4K, Fire TV Cube, and FireStick Lite.
Superpro IPTV is a content streaming subscription-based platform with over 9,800 live TV channels. In addition, Superpro has an extensive library of entertainment and international channels, sports channels, video-on-demand feature for TV shows and movies, and much more.
This IPTV service has an attractive interface and simple-to-use menu, given its vast library. To ease navigation, it further sub-categorizes its movies, and TV shows content into genres like action, drama, horror, and romance.
If you value high-quality streaming, a variety of content, and an affordable content streaming service, Superpro TV is an excellent choice.
Attention, FireStick Users!
Governments and ISPs constantly monitor your online activity, and accessing copyrighted content on your Fire TV Stick could lead to serious trouble. Currently, your IP is visible to everyone. I strongly recommend getting the best FireStick VPN to mask your IP address and securely stream your favorites.
I personally use ExpressVPN, the fastest and most secure VPN available. Not only is it easy to install on any device, it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Plus, if you’re not 100% satisfied, you can always get a refund. ExpressVPN is currently also offering a whopping 3 extra months free on their annual plan!
Here are reasons why using a VPN at all times is essential.
Read: How to Install and Use Best VPN for FireStick
Regarding safety, I scanned the IPTV Smarters Pro app (The app that supports Superpro IPTV) on VirusTotal, and it wasn’t flagged as malicious.
Superpro IPTV is a third-party app not hosted on the official Amazon App Store. For this reason, Firesticktricks.com can’t verify the legality of Superpro’s content sources. Therefore, it’s essential that you conduct your verification of this app before you install it in your FireStick.
I also recommend you use a VPN with unofficial IPTV services. ExpressVPN is the VPN for Superpro and other IPTV apps. We do not encourage copyright violations. However, we understand your right to privacy.
Superpro has four subscription packages. These include annual, bi-annual, three-month, and monthly subscriptions.
As the name suggests, the annual package is payable for the whole year at a fee of $102. This package includes premium Superpro IPTV membership, over 9,800 live channels, TV Guide, IPTV Smarter pause and continue live TV feature, and 24/7 priority customer service.
The bi-annual Superpro IPTV subscription package costs $65 and includes a premium membership. Other features under this package include Automatic channel updates, Quality HD and 4K channels, 25000 Video-on-Demand channels, and much more.
The monthly and three-month subscriptions cost $35 and $18, respectively.
You can buy the subscription from the official Superpro IPTV website. After purchasing the subscription, you will receive login details in the email. Keep the email safe.
Check the spam folder if you don’t see the email in the inbox.
We are not really installing the Superpro app. Instead, we will install IPTV Smarters Pro. You will enter the Superpro credentials in the Smarters Pro app. Superpro does not have any app.
Follow the steps below to download and install Superpro IPTV on your FireStick:
Legal Disclaimer: This tutorial is purely educational. FireStickTricks.com doesn’t own, host, operate, resell, or distribute any streaming apps, addons, websites, IPTV or services. The page contains some unverified services, and we are not certain whether they hold legal licenses to distribute the content. FireStickTricks.com does not verify the legality of each app/service in all regions. Do your due diligence if you use any of the unverified apps/services, and stream only content that is available in the public domain. The end-user shall be solely responsible for the media accessed.
As mentioned earlier, the Superpro IPTV app isn’t available on Amazon App Store. For this reason, you’ll need first to download and install a Downloader to install Superpro IPTV on your FireStick. If you haven’t already, check this guide on how to sideload apps on FireStick using a Downloader. You will also find the instructions to set up your FireStick to install third-party apps.
To use Superpro IPTV on FireStick, you’ll need to download a supporting app called IPTV Smarters Pro to your FireStick device.
1. Launch the Downloader app.
2. Click on the Search bar at the center of the app.
3. Type in firesticktricks.com/smarter in the search box and click Go.
Note: FireStickTricks.com doesn’t host or distribute this APK. It is hosted on iptvsmarters.com, and the below link redirects to it.
4. Wait for the file to complete the download.
5. An Installation pop-up window will appear on your screen. Click on Install.
6. Click Done. We will use the app later.
That’s it!
Your FireStick / Fire TV is now all ready to stream your favorite content. However, before you start, I would like to warn you that everything you stream online is visible to your ISP and Government. This means, streaming free movies, TV shows, Sports might get you into legal trouble.
Thankfully, there is a foolproof way to keep all your streaming activities hidden from your ISP and the Government. All you need is a good VPN for Fire Stick. A VPN will mask your original IP which is and will help you bypass Online Surveillance, ISP throttling, and content geo-restrictions.
I personally use and recommend ExpressVPN, which is the fastest and most secure VPN. It is compatible with all kinds of streaming apps and is very easy to install on Fire TV / Stick.
We do not encourage the violation of copyright laws. But, what if you end up streaming content from an illegitimate source unintentionally? It is not always easy to tell the difference between a legit and illegal source.
So, before you start streaming on your Fire Stick / Fire TV, let’s see how to use ExpressVPN to keep your streaming activities hidden from prying eyes.
Step 1: Subscribe to ExpressVPN HERE. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Meaning, you can use it free for the first 30-days and if you are not satisfied with the performance (which is highly unlikely), you can ask for a full refund.
Step 2: Power ON your Fire TV Stick and go to Find followed by Search option.
Step 3: Now type “Expressvpn” (without quotes) in the search bar and select ExpressVPN when it shows up in the search results.
Step 4: Click Download to install the ExpressVPN app on Fire TV / Stick.
Step 5: Open the app and enter the login credentials that you created while buying the ExpressVPN subscription. Click Sign in.
Step 6: Click the Power icon to connect to a VPN server. That’s all. Your connection is now secure with the fastest and best VPN for FireStick.
You can also read more detailed info on using ExpressVPN with Fire TV / Stick.
Before using the Superpro app to stream content on your FireStick, you must first relocate the IPTV Smarters Pro app to your device’s home screen. With the app on the home screen, you don’t have to flip through several app pages to find it. Instead, you can simply open your device and click on the IPTV Smarters Pro app to watch content. Follow this guide to learn how to relocate Superpro to your home screen.
When you launch the IPTV Smarters Pro app, you’ll need to accept the Terms of use before using the app.
After accepting the Terms of use, the window below will appear.
You will then use the option login with Xtream codes API, which will direct you to where you will type in your login details.
Check your email for Superpro login credentials. The provider sends the email once you buy a subscription. Check the spam folder if you do not see the email in the inbox.
After logging in to your Superpro IPTV account, you’ll see various content categories, including entertainment, news, international, sports, and more. You’ll also see other sports viewing packages, Video-on-demand, and exclusive offers depending on your subscription package.
One of the highlights of the Superpro IPTV app is its DVR tool. DVR lets you record content to view later. If you are uncertain about this app’s capability and need to verify before committing, you can utilize the 24-hour free trial. Then, browse through the channels, assess the quality, and decide which subscription package best works for you.
Other notable Superpro IPTV features include the favorite category. This feature allows you to save a list of your favorite channels, TV shows, and movies. You can click on this section without browsing through all the other channels.
There are also the Download and Offline Stream features. Use the Download feature to download and save videos on the Superpro app. The Offline feature lets you stream downloaded content from anywhere at any time.
Superpro has several quality features, and one of the most outstanding is the 24/7 customer care support. If you are experiencing problems with your Superpro IPTV app, you can contact the customer support line for immediate help.
Here’s an overview of some of the features you’ll enjoy when streaming from Superpro IPTV on your FireStick:
Superpro IPTV offers a variety of channels, including News, Entertainment, Kids, Documentaries, Music, Kids, Food, and many more.
No. You must subscribe to a paid Superpro IPTV plan to use the app. But, you can check out the app’s features and channels using the 24-hour free trial before settling for a plan.
Yes. You’ll not encounter any ads when streaming using this app.
If you’re looking for a streaming app that offers value for money in content variety and streaming quality, then Superpro IPTV is for you. This app has over 9800 live TV channels, Video-on-demand for movies and TV shows, kids, news and sports, and much more.
Downloading and installing Superpro IPTV on FireStick is also straightforward. Meaning you can enjoy streaming content from this app without much hassle. Subscription packages start at $18 for a monthly plan and $102 for an annual subscription.
Related:
Filed Under: Fire Stick, How to, IPTV
Hi! I’m Patrick, a seasoned IT and cybersecurity professional. As an avid streamer myself, I started FireStickTricks.com to help others access and stream good content on any platform. On this blog, I review services, write how-to articles, and cover the latest Fire Stick news and streaming trends.
© Copyright 2023 Fire Stick Tricks · All Rights Reserved
Disclaimer – Streaming or downloading copyright content is unlawful.
FireStickTricks.com do not in any way condone, promote or encourage any illegal use of Kodi, Fire Stick or our guides. Users are responsible for their actions. Read our full disclaimer.
🔥 Try ExpressVPN Risk-Free (3 Months Free)
Home Latest News Superpro IPTV Set Up for FireStick – 9800 Channels for $17 –...