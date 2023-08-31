Windows 11 Beta build (KB5027295) brings WinUI 3, fixes issues related to RAM, BitLocker – Neowin

· Hot!
Today, Microsoft has released builds Build 22621.1972 and 22631.1972 (KB5027295) to the Beta Channel for Windows 11 Insiders. The company writes in its blog post:
Hello Windows Insiders, today we are releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1972 and Build 22631.1972 (KB5027295) to the Beta Channel.
The new build gets several bug fixes like one related to the RAM, an issue related to BitLocker, and more. It also brings WinUI 3 support for Windows App SDK. The full changelog is given below:
Changes and Improvements in Build 22631.1972
[File Explorer]
Fixes in Build 22631.1972
[Settings]
Fixes for BOTH Build 22621.1972 & Build 22631.1972
You can find the official blog post here on Microsoft’s website.
with 3 comment s
with 6 comment s
with 8 comment s
with 0 comment s
with 0 comments
with 6 comments
with 1 comment
with 33 comments
to read and post a comment.
Please enter your reason for reporting this comment.
archive
windows 11 insider preview
terramaster f4-423
geekom as 5
windows server insider preview
windows 11 insider preview
ducky
windows 11 insider preview promo
edge address bar
mechwarrior 5 mercenaries
internet explorer 6
free play days
© Since 2000 Neowin LLC. All trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
Home Latest News Windows 11 Beta build (KB5027295) brings WinUI 3, fixes issues related to...