“We lost as a team today” Guild X Ness after elimination from VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 – Sportskeeda









The VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 is one of the highest international events to officially take place for Riot Games’ dominant first-person shooter title Valorant. The publisher is hosting this S-tier tournament in Berlin, Germany, which began on November 15 and is scheduled to conclude on November 20 after crowning the new World Champions.

The eight best teams around the world secured a spot on this international stage from their respective regions and participated in a power struggle to covet the ultimate victory, etching their names in VCT history forever. Guild X is one of the eight shining teams as they took up arms to battle it out with other competitors to try and secure a legacy of their own.

Guild X is a British esports organization. It has been a formidable force in the EMEA region where it secured the second position in VCT 2022: Game Changers EMEA Series 1, 2, and first position in Series 3 while matched up against G2 Gozen. They recently competed against Cloud9 White where they faced a crushing defeat with a 2-0 scoreline.

Neslişah “Ness” plays the Controller role for Guild X and showcased great control and understanding of her role in the team that helped the team win matches in the VCT event. Her impact on the maps while taking area control was critical as she not only covered her teammates from different angles but also paved paths for Guild X to enter sites and retake control.

In a brief conversation with Sportskeeda, when asked if there was an Agent pick in the second map, Haven, that did not have the intended impact while playing against Cloud9 White, Ness said:

Guild X Ness stated that she did not think a single Agent pick would lead to their defeat but instead it was the entirety of the team that could not counter and fight back against their competitors as well as they hoped to. On an international stage, there are no certain losses but guaranteed lessons learned and Guild X is sure to return stronger than ever and rejoin the race to take the winner’s position.

Guild X has previously played against Shopify Rebellion, where they faced defeat with a 2-1 scoreline before moving to the lower brackets. The team played against Fennel Hotelava in the lower bracket and won with a clean 2-0 scoreline.

Guild X was matched against Cloud9 White where they faced defeat on both maps with a scoreline of 13-3 on Fracture and 13-5 on Haven, which knocked them out of the VCT Game Changers Championship 2022. The winners and remaining teams will now move on to high-stakes matches as they enter the final stretch of this international event.

The VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 Berlin is a top-tier tournament that already graces all its participants with the highest honor of international recognition.

However, there can only be one winner and the countdown is nearing zero as the best-of-five Grand-Final match draws near. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more stories as we closely follow all the latest updates around the event regularly.

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source







