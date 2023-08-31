Now is the time to buy an Echo Dot smart speaker on Amazon — prices start at just $14.99, and the newest model is under $40! – In The Know

Across the Yahoo Network
It took me a while to come around to the Echo Dot smart speaker hype, but now that I have one, I am hooked. I have one in my bedroom, and I kind of want one for every room now. I use it so much that I really don’t know how I lived for so long without one.
If you don’t own an Echo Dot smart speaker, or the one you have is a few years old, head over to Amazon today and add a new one to your cart. In honor of Cyber Monday, the three newest models of the Echo Dot are all on sale. The third-generation model is $14.99, the fourth-generation model is $24.99 and the latest fifth-generation model with a clock is just $39.99!
Echo Dot (3rd Generation, 2018 release) – Smart Speaker with Alexa, $14.99 (Orig. $39.99)
Echo Dot (4th Generation) International Version | Smart Speaker with Alexa, $24.99 (Orig. $49.99)
All-New Echo Dot (5th Generation, 2022 Release) | Smart Speaker with Alexa, $24.99 (Orig. $49.99)
All-New Echo Dot (5th Generation, 2022 Release) with Clock | Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa, $39.99 (Orig. $59.99)
There’s a reason why thousands of shoppers love their Echo Dot smart speakers — they can do so much! I use mine to play music, check the weather, set alarms and timers and add items to my Amazon cart. The newest fifth generation model is so advanced that it can even connect to other smart home devices, so you can control the temperature and more with just your voice.
You shouldn’t think twice about grabbing an Echo Dot for yourself while they’re on sale, but it’s also worth mentioning that these devices make great gifts. Most people definitely want an Echo Dot smart speaker but have a hard time justifying spending the money on one. Now that the prices are low, you can be someone’s gift hero and get them a present they really want — and will use!
Prices won’t be this low on the Echo Dot much longer, so don’t wait. This Echo Dot smart speaker sale is worth shopping today!
