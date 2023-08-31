What's Coming to Netflix This Week: June 12th to 18th, 2023 – What's on Netflix











At least 23 new movies and series are scheduled to hit Netflix this week.

As we approach the midway part of the month, Netflix has another big and varied batch of new upcoming Original and licensed titles. Here’s your rundown on everything preliminary set to hit the service between June 12th and June 18th, 2023.

Before we dive into the full list of what’s coming up, here are three things we’re looking forward to:

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

After years of not knowing whether we’d ever get to see another season of Black Mirror, five new eppys are scheduled for release later this week, with a few we’re hearing may have the potential to be some of the show’s best yet.

Described as the most “unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected” season yet, among the stars you’ll see this season include Aaron Paul, Danny Ramirez, Zazie Beetz, Ben Barnes, Rob Delaney, and Salma Hayek Pinault.



Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Picture: Universal Television

Require a long binge? We prescribe ALL nine seasons of the award-winning USA Network legal drama series Suits, which stars Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and Meghan Markle.

Over the course of 134 episodes, you’ll follow Mike Ross, a gifted individual who has a photographic memory that grants him the ability to be gifted within the law and scores a top position at a top firm in New York City. The only problem? He never passes the bar.

Available in the Netflix app or on social platforms like YouTube on Saturday

Netflix Tudum talent picture – Picture: Netflix

Broadcasting live across two hours on Saturday afternoon/evening for most is Tudum which is taking place in Brazil. Over the course of two hours, we’ll get the latest news on over 45 new movies, series and games.

Check out our pre-show guide for Tudum 2023 for a full list of who and what shows and movies are set to feature.

What are you checking out on Netflix over the next seven days? Let us know in the comments down below.

