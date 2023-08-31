3 tokens cheaper than a burger to pump big in 2023: Shiba Inu … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
The cryptocurrency market is full of opportunities for investors looking for high returns and low entry barriers. While many well-known and established coins offer solid value propositions, some hidden gems are trading at very low prices and have the potential to explode in 2023. In this article, we will introduce you to three tokens that are cheaper than a burger and could pump big in the next year: Shiba Inu (SHIB), RenQ Finance (RENQ), and Dogecoin (DOGE).
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme coin created as a joke and a tribute to Dogecoin but has since evolved into a serious contender in the crypto space. SHIB delivered historic gains to crypto investors in 2021, soaring by nearly 46,000,000% at its peak. In 2023, Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be ready for another bull run thanks to several catalysts that could boost its adoption and utility.One of these catalysts is Shibarium, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Shiba Inu that will help it run faster and more efficiently. Shibarium will also enable new use cases and features for SHIB, such as smart contracts, decentralized applications, and NFTs. Another catalyst is ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens between blockchains and DeFi protocols with low fees and high liquidity. ShibaSwap also offers yield farming opportunities for users who stake their tokens in liquidity pools.
Shiba Inu has a loyal and passionate community of supporters, known as the SHIB Army, who are constantly promoting and spreading awareness about the project. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is becoming increasingly accepted as a payment option by various merchants and platforms, such as Travala.com, Shopping.io, and AMC Theatres. With a current price of $0.00003, SHIB is one of the cheapest tokens on the market, but it could surprise many skeptics with its performance in 2023.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is the oldest and most popular meme coin in the cryptocurrency market. Dogecoin (DOGE) was developed in 2013 as a joke and a spoof of Bitcoin, but it has since grown incredibly popular among crypto fans and celebrities.
In the past few years, Dogecoin (DOGE) has experienced a remarkable rise, reaching an all-time high of $0.74 in May 2021. The rising acceptance of Dogecoin (DOGE) by platforms and retailers who accept it as a payment option also helped Dogecoin (DOGE).
Dogecoin (DOGE faced some challenges in 2022, such as regulatory uncertainty, market volatility, and competition from other meme coins. However, Dogecoin (DOGE) still has some advantages that could help it bounce back in 2023, such as a relatively fast transaction speed and low fees compared to other cryptocurrencies.
RenQ Finance (RENQ) is a decentralized platform that aims to reshape finance by giving consumers control over their funds. RENQ offers various features such as yield farming, lending and borrowing, governance, and launchpad. RenQ Finance (RENQ) also uses AI technology to create innovative investment strategies and optimize user returns.
RENQ Finance launched on Uniswap on May 22, 2023, followed by listings on major centralized exchange platforms like Lbank, Coinstore, and MEXC. Bitmart has also confirmed a RenQ Finance (RENQ) listing. The token will go live on the platform on May 26, 2023.
Additionally, the RenQ Finance (RENQ) team has also confirmed a Tier 1 CEX listing to follow soon. These listings will increase RenQ Finance’s (RENQ) exposure and accessibility to a wider range of investors. A tier 1 is especially a huge achievement for any crypto project. By listing on exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Huobi Global or OKEx, RenQ will be able to reach millions of crypto users across the world. In addition, this will cement RenQ’s position as a serious contender in the market. Following the news of a tier 1 listing, investors have been on a buying spree, in anticipation of a price pump after the listing. This has caused an impressive 36.3% jump in the price of the RENQ token. Market experts anticipate further increase before and after the listing. If their predictions are right, RenQ Finance (RENQ) will see a quick 100% in the next few days as the tier-1 listing draws near.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
