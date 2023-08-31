Roku Owners Can Get Apple TV+ For Free Again – Cord Busters

Users of Roku’s streaming devices – both new AND existing – can now get three months of Apple’s popular streaming service, Apple TV+, for free.
Apple’s streaming service is highly regarded thanks to a number of high-quality programmes, such as Ted Lasso, Severance, Slow Horses and more – even though the selection is still relatively small when compared to the other major streaming services.
The current deal from Roku is a repeat of the one we saw last year. Unlike some other Roku offers with other streaming services, the Apple TV+ offer is not just for new customers.
Anyone with a Roku device – whether newly bought or one you’ve had for years – can get the free offer this time around (see full instructions below)
But don’t wait too long – since the offer is only available until May 7, 2023 – and with one main caveat.
The main restriction comes from Apple TV’s side – the offer is only open to new subscribers to Apple TV+.
Therefore, if you’re an existing subscriber – or you were subscribed in the past – you can’t officially get the free months.
Note, however, that when we saw similar offers in the past – some people WERE able to get the free three months again, even though they were subscribed to Apple TV+ before – so this possibly depends on the type of subscription/trial you had.
Therefore, you might as well give it a try if you have a Roku device.
Apple’s streaming service is the company’s answer to Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video, and Disney+.
It’s a streaming VOD service, that lets you watch original content from Apple – movies, documentaries and TV programmes, and it’s available on most Smart TVs and streaming devices sold in the UK.
Unlike many other streaming services, Apple TV+ only airs “originals”, so it doesn’t have a massive library of past content from other channels.
But over the years Apple TV+ made a name for itself thanks to several critically acclaimed original TV shows and films: For All Mankind, Foundation, Pachinko and the academy-award-winning film, CODA.
One of Apple TV’s most acclaimed shows – Ted Lasso – is coming back for a third season on March 15 – which fits in nicely with the current offer from Roku.
Normally, Apple TV+ costs £6.99/month (following a price increase last year), though every new customer of Apple TV+ can get a free 7 days trial, and customers who buy iOS devices can get three free months.
Other Apple TV+ offers are regularly available as well – via retail stores, mobile companies and even banks – in total, I probably had more than a year of Apple TV+ for free.
And now – you can get three free months with Roku’s offer.
Roku has long been one of the leading streaming device manufacturers in the US – and it’s been making a name for itself in the UK as well.
The three stand-alone streaming devices from Roku are excellent streamers – with the 4K Streaming Stick being our choice for the top UK streaming device.
In addition to Apple TV+, Roku devices support most of the streaming services and apps that are currently available in the UK, including the public broadcaster’s streaming apps – BBC iPlayer, ITVX, All4 and My5.
If you’re still waiting to jump on board the Roku wagon, all three of their streaming devices – and the Streambar which adds a soundbar – are discounted at the moment (Not sure which one to get? See our Roku comparison).
The Roku Streambar (see my review) combines two devices in one – a powerful streaming device and a compact soundbar that will, in most cases, sound miles better than your TV’s built-in speakers.
In addition, Roku sells Roku TVs – Freeview television sets with Roku’s OS already built into them. Several models are now sold in the UK – including a Roku TV from Hisense, a Roku TV from METZ, a TCL Roku TV and more.
To take advantage of Roku’s offer, all you need to do is install Roku’s Apple TV+ channel on your device (either directly on the device itself, or via the online channel store).
You have to redeem the offer by May 7, 2023.
Do note that once your three months are up, the subscription will renew automatically at the regular price – so don’t forget to cancel before that happens, if you don’t want it to continue.
Join Cord Busters’ weekly newsletter.
Please look for our confirmation email shortly.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
About The Editor
My name is Or Goren and I’ve been a personal finance writer for many years, as well as a long-time TV cord cutter and a tech enthusiast. Learn More.
*Some posts on Cord Busters contain Affiliate Links. Using those links to buy products or services may earn us a referral fee, at no extra cost to you. Additionally, as an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
Work With Us • Privacy Policy • Earnings Disclaimer
Get Cord Buster’s Free UK TV Streaming Cheatsheet
FREE
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Get TV And Tech News
Get Bonus Streaming TV Guide
Home Latest News Roku Owners Can Get Apple TV+ For Free Again – Cord Busters