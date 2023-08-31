Pixar's Drop in Quality: How the Studio's Recent Releases Prove It … – MovieWeb









Many think Pixar’s recent quality isn’t up to par. Is it true, or should they all be a dahling and not look back, for it distracts from the now?

What’s the one animation studio most revered in Hollywood, if not the entire world, besides Disney? Pixar — the one and only. In the early ‘90s, one of Pixar’s central figures, John Lassetter, and his talented band of animators gathered one day and decided to make history by producing the first full-length, 3D computer-animated feature ever, Toy Story, which remains to be a top-tier pioneer in the cinema to this day, and at the same time, elevates the very standard of animation and the studio’s standing in the industry.

For a long time, Pixar has been on the top of the top, ceaselessly providing cinematic masterpieces that appease both young and mature audiences. And that’s saying something, given how animation has long suffered from the shallow “it’s only for kids” notion. There’s also the brilliance in how their pictures may all be connected and coexist under the same universe, otherwise known as the Pixar Theory.

However, ever since we enter the 2020s, there has been a notorious buzz spreading on the internet saying that we are now witnessing the decline of Pixar. While perceived rather positively by critics, fans seem to have different reactions to the films released as of late, mainly along the lines of “Pixar movies are no longer as good.” So then the question is: Is it true?

As mentioned before, Toy Story was a groundbreaking success, spawning not only its mega media franchise but also the legacy of the Pixar brand, paving the path for the studio to produce more animated creations with ease. Granted, A Bug’s Life’s reception and earnings weren’t as resounding, but Toy Story 2 got the studio back on track with a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and hefty box office numbers.

And things only peaked since then; the subsequent productions in the 2000s, that is, excluding Cars, garnered nothing but the highest sorts of acclaim and rarely failed to bag an Oscar win for Best Animated Feature. Not to mention Pixar once achieved the impossible when Up and Toy Story 3 got nominated for the highest honor in the Academy Awards, the Best Picture category. Though ironically, the two pictures’ latest follow-ups, a short film titled Carl’s Date and the announced Toy Story 5, are not received favorably.

The 2010s marked the dawn of Pixar’s inclination to establish a movie lineup mostly consisting of sequels, namely Cars 2, Finding Dory, Cars 3, Incredibles 2, Toy Story 4, and one prequel, Monsters University. The box office gross for that certain bunch soared even higher, with a particular few even touching the $1 billion milestone; still, they’re not as acclaimed. However, the golden streak continued as the period saw plenty of masterpieces like Brave, Inside Out, and Coco, where heartfelt stories meet spectacular animation and originality.

Related: Why Pixar Should Focus on Original Movies Instead of Sequels in 2023

Regardless, we can always rely on Pixar for films of outstanding quality. Indeed, one of the main reasons behind Pixar’s unparalleled stature is their ability to create superb narratives that reflect humanity through innovative concepts, whether it’s about superheroes bringing justice illegally, monsters having their hands full with a toddler or personified emotions operating the mind of a pre-teenager. But behind such brilliance is the consistency of the core creative team. For years, the names Lasseter, Andrew Stanton, Pete Docter, Lee Unkrich, and Brad Bird popping up during the credits of numerous Pixar films as the key off-camera force was a regular occurrence, be it under “directed by” or “story by.” And the Oscar-winning outcome of the projects touched by their golden hands, where their priceless, seasoned storytelling know-how and prowess come to play, already speaks for themselves.

The year 2020 marked a new era; what with the COVID-19 outbreak and the studio pushing 30, Pixar was inevitably pressed to re-evaluate its agenda and approach, including the studio’s one principle where the story is concocted based on the creators’ life experiences. That’s what makes each of their creations successfully deliver the profundity within so far. But the truth is, there can only be so many concepts devised solely from American culture helmed by fully American men. Eventually, they’d have to expand their scope and explore other cultures.

And yes, while Coco has done an excellent job portraying Mexican’s proud tradition with respect and flair, it was under fire for having Unkrich, a white man, as the feature’s director. Of course, there’s nothing fatally wrong with it, for Coco turned out just as splendidly. But think: How much better and more in-depth would it be if someone with experience in the characters' background supervised the creative direction?

Pixar’s earlier releases in 2020, too, had their own problem. Onward, which, albeit the characters sporting mythical creatures’ appearance, is culturally white-centric, received a positive yet lukewarm reception among critics and fans. Whereas, Soul, Pixar’s Black-centric movie released in 2020, faced a similar Coco controversy on account of its director being white.

Only when 2021 came did Pixar take things in a new direction — by yielding the spotlight to a few gifted members of the minority to allow them the medium to express their rich personal history, individuality, and creativity that reflects today’s age, with diversity and inclusion all present and portrayed beautifully. In addition, the animation style for each feature has also seen variation and advancement, which was refreshing to see.

Thanks to Enrico Casarosa’s authentic touch, the charm of the Italian heritage unmistakably prevailed in Luca. The East Asian representation envisioned by Domee Shi in Turning Red is spot-on, touching, and entertaining. And Angus MacLane’s passionate commitment to developing Buzz Lightyear’s tale and implementing diverse characters in Lightyear are truly marvelous, though unfortunately, it didn’t quite meet the expected performance, likely due to franchise fatigue.

Nevertheless, Pixar will be back with a brand-new original film following the most intriguing idea of how even something as opposite as fire and water may have a lot in common, Elemental, on June 16 this year. Certainly, this film, too, is the fruition of a passion project, specifically belonging to Peter Sohn. As the son of Korean immigrants who grew up in New York City during the 1970s, Sohn feels inspired to transfer the highlight of the city’s distinct cultural and ethnic diversity into the craftsmanship of the movie. And really, it’s already evident in the wonderfully diverse casting choice and the promising trailer uploaded on March 28.

Related: Pixar's Elemental Trailer Breakdown: A Fresh, Contemporary Storytelling of Classical Elements Unlike Any Other

In the end, it’s a shame that many can’t recognize the beauty of change and instead interpret Pixar’s newfound groove as a decrease in quality. However, to strive higher, the studio cannot keep returning to how it was — it must move forward. And the changes we’ve witnessed are positively progressive and, therefore, need more appreciation. After all, it’s not as if Pixar’s future is in the hands of clueless novices. No, the legacy is entrusted to the capable and experienced minds who have flourished along the company’s growth.

A full-time geek of films and TV shows with a well-honed knack to craft words and turn them into works people cannot refuse.

source







