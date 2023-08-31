Apple September Event: iPhone 15, iOS 17, Apple Watch Series 9 … – BGR









Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 at its famous September event. While the Cupertino firm hasn’t yet revealed the announcement date, here’s everything you should expect at the most important Apple event of the year.

Apple has announced the official date of its September event. It will be held on September 12, at the Steve Jobs Theater, at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. The keynote will be pre-recorded, and it will kick off at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The event is called Wonderlust, and the invite might hint at the colors for the iPhone 15 Pro models. The keynote will take place in the same period as previous events:

Last year, Apple announced several new products, including four iPhone 14 models, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE 2, and the second-generation AirPods Pro. This year’s event will likely be as packed as it was in 2022.

Here are all the new Apple products you should expect the company to unveil in September 2023:

Obviously, the most important announcement of the Apple September event is the iPhone 15. Expected in four options, Apple is said to be adding the Dynamic Island cutout to them all. While the regular models will get the A16 Bionic chip and a 48MP camera sensor, the Pro versions are expected to be packed with the A17 Bionic chip, ultra-thin bezels, a periscope lens for the Pro Max, and a battery size increase.

Apple is also planning to switch the Lightning port to USB-C and switch to mute switch to an Action Button. Below, you can find everything we know about this upcoming release, including price changes and more.

The annual Apple Watch update won’t be as major as last year’s, but at least Apple is said to be bringing a new S9 processor to make this device faster. You should expect 41mm and 45mm aluminum and stainless steel options. Most new features will be software-related with watchOS 10, as no new sensors are expected. We have a roundup of everything we expect about this device, including new colors.

One of the most interesting announcements will be a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. Although rumors were talking about a microLED transition a few years from now, it seems the Apple Watch Ultra will bring yearly updates.

The Cupertino firm will likely add the S9 chip to the Apple Watch Ultra in this Apple event. Reports show Apple is also switching some metal parts of this wearable to 3D printing, although it is unclear what the benefits of this change are. A new color could also be announced during this September event.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple could announce a USB-C charging case for AirPods Pro 2 during the iPhone September 15 event. It’s not the first time Apple has updated an AirPods charging case after selling the product for a while. It’s unclear if the company will give keynote time for this change, but that might be the case since AirPods Pro 2 will get new features related to iOS 17. In addition, the India regulatory database has a new AirPods model registered, which could corroborate this rumor about a USB-C charging case.

As usual, Apple will also release new cases and Apple Watch bands to match the new iPhone 15 models and Apple Watch new versions.

Twitter user Majin Bu, known for leaking iPhone cases ahead of Apple events, has leaked some of the possible cases Apple will unveil. These are the possible colors – although their marketing names could be different. Interestingly, no leather case is expected for this year’s release.

In addition, Apple might announce the release date of its upcoming operating system updates. Below, you can learn more about each of them:

macOS 14 Sonoma will likely be delayed, as Apple hasn’t seeded beta 6 of this operating system alongside the other software. That said, we expect the company to hold an October event and announce the release date of macOS Sonoma there.

Lastly, Apple could offer a new teaser or give us more details about the upcoming Apple Vision Pro. Announced during the WWDC 2023 keynote, the company said this product will be available in early 2024. During the September event, Apple could say if this product is landing in more countries in 2024 or even when this spatial computer will actually be available to purchase and for how much.

These are all the possible announcements Apple could make during its September event, with the iPhone 15 being the keynote star. New iPad and Mac models are expected for an October event, which could happen, or Apple could decide by making some announcements via press release.

BGR will continually update this article with the latest details on the Apple September event.

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

